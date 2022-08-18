The Galaxy Z Flip 4 can't do this one thing that makes flip phones great

By published

How could Samsung leave this out?

Galaxy Z Flip 4
(Image credit: Future)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 modernized the nostalgic flip phone form factor with a sprinkle of innovation, a dash of engineering prowess, and a spoonful of slick software mastery.

When I got my hands on the Galaxy Z Flip 4, I couldn't wait to take this flipping foldable beaute with me as I strolled through Downtown Manhattan. It's been years since I owned a flip phone (my last one was the OG Motorola Razr). I was itching to employ a maneuver that every former flip-phone owner secretly loved doing: the ol' badass, one-handed whip back.

Channing Tatum flip phone

Channing Tatum flip phone (Image credit: WiffleGIF)

However, when I tried this move on the Galaxy Z Flip 4, the Samsung opened up like it was running on slow-mo. Was I disappointed? Yes. Do I understand why it can't do the one thing that makes flip phones great? Again, yes.

Galaxy Z Flip 4

(Image credit: Future)

The Galaxy Z Flip 4's hinge, which facilitates opening and closing movements, is wound up tightly. This allows the Galaxy Z Flip 4 to pose at several angles, including Flex Mode (a position that makes the Samsung foldable look like a chair). If the hinge was looser, yes, it'd be easier to swing open à la the Channing Tatum GIF, but locking it your desired postures wouldn't be as feasible.

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy Z Flip 4 (Image credit: Future)

As such, I must count my blessings. I'd take a sturdy hinge over a slackened one any day. Plus, while I can't flip open the Galaxy Z Flip 4 like an action-movie character ready to give their enemy a piece of their mind, I can definitely slam it shut with a satisfying snap.

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy Z Flip 4 (Image credit: Future)

And perhaps I've been looking into the past with rose-colored glasses. While some of us may be wistful over the flip phone's satisfying maneuvers, we certainly don't miss the text-on-9-keys system, where you had to tap on the same number several times before landing on the letter you wanted. Yes, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is missing the one key feature that makes flip phones great, but it also weeds out all the obsolete tech that made them a nightmare.

Check out our Galaxy Z Flip 4 review in progress to get a better perspective on what we hate and love about the Samsung foldable so far.

Kimberly Gedeon
Kimberly Gedeon

Kimberly Gedeon, holding a Master's degree in International Journalism, launched her career as a journalist for MadameNoire's business beat in 2013. She loved translating stuffy stories about the economy, personal finance and investing into digestible, easy-to-understand, entertaining stories for young women of color. During her time on the business beat, she discovered her passion for tech as she dove into articles about tech entrepreneurship, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) and the latest tablets. After eight years of freelancing, dabbling in a myriad of beats, she's finally found a home at Laptop Mag that accepts her as the crypto-addicted, virtual reality-loving, investing-focused, tech-fascinated nerd she is. Woot!