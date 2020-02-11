The excellent Dell G3 15 gaming laptop is $270 off

Looking for a gaming laptop that won't cost you a small fortune? For a limited time, you can score one of the best cheap gaming laptops at a lower price than usual.

Currently, you can get the Dell G3 15 for $899.99 directly from Dell. Normally, this rig is priced at $1,169.99, so that's $270 off and one of the best laptop deals you can get right now.

Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop: was $1,169 now $899 @ Dell

The Dell G3 15 is one of the best gaming laptops of 2020. The configuration on sale packs a 15.6-inch 1080p display, Intel Core i5-9300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1660 Ti GPU with 6GB of graphics memory.

In our Dell G3 15 review, we were impressed by its strong overall performance. Though its display could be brighter, we rated it 4 out of 5 stars for its impressive graphics and good battery life.

In our tests, the G3 15's Intel Core i5-9300H processor seamlessly juggled 40 Google Chrome tabs and five 1080p YouTube videos while Shadow of War ran in the background. Back in our lab, the G3 15 scored 16,650 on the Geekbench 4.3 overall performance test, which tops the 15,566 score of average budget gaming laptops.

Battery-wise, the Dell G3 went the distance of 6 hours and 41 minutes in our Laptop Mag Battery Test. This exceeds the 5:27 category average for gaming laptops.

One of the best features of the new Dell G3 15 is the Alienware Command Center app. It's one of the best gaming utilities out there as it lets you monitor the temperature and usage of the laptop's CPU, GPU, and RAM.

Simply put, the G3 15 is a great value if you're looking for a cheap gaming laptop that doesn't skimp on performance.