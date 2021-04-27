Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones return to lowest deal price

Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones are back on sale for their lowest price yet. So if you don't want to wait for Prime Day, you can save right now on our favorite noise cancelling headphones.

Right now, Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are down to $278 at Amazon. These noise-cancelling headphones usually fetch $350, so that's $72 off their normal price. Not only is this the WH-1000X4's lowest price ever, but it also undercuts Sony's direct price buy $2. Hands down, it's one of the best headphone deals of the season. Best Buy and Walmart offer the same price.

Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones deal

Sony WH-1000XM4s wireless headphones feature a comfortable, over-ear design, 40mm drivers, active noise cancellation, and up to 30-hours of battery life.

As we praise in our Sony WH-1000XM4 review, we love their excellent sound quality and light, comfortable frame. We are also impressed by their powerful noise-cancelling functionality. We rate the Sony WH-1000XM4s 4.5 out of 5-stars and cosign them with our coveted Editor's Choice award.

Design-wise, the WH-1000XM4's relaxed fit and breathable aesthetics lets music lovers enjoy extended listening. With a weight of 8.9 ounces, the WH-1000XM4s is on par with the WH-1000XM3s and Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 — both weighing 9 ounces.

When it comes to sound, the WH-1000XM4's dynamic soundstage and Sony's signature bass profile give them an edge over rival Bose headphones. So if you want to treat yourself or your mom this Mother's Day, don't miss out on this Sony WH-1000XM4 deal.