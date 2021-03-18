Sony reveals new PSVR 2 controllers for PS5 — adaptive triggers, haptic feedback and more

Sony released the first look at its upcoming PSVR 2 controllers on the PS5, and it's bringing key features from the next-gen DualSense controller over to VR. That's right, haptic feedback is coming to VR, plus a few more goodies.



The announcement showed off the different features the next-gen VR controllers will be capable of when it officially launches on PS5, including adaptive triggers, haptic feedback, finger-touch detection and more — all bundled up in an “orb” shape.

(Image credit: Sony)

PSVR 2 Controllers: What we know

The PSVR 2 controllers will take several cues from the PS5's DualSense controller, building on its foundation to "change how VR games are played."



Both left and right VR controllers will have adaptive triggers, meaning we'll get that familiar L2/R2 pressure when firing a gun or drawing a bow first seen on the DualSense. Bringing this sensation to VR could offer a more realistic feel. The left controller will have Triangle, Square and Create buttons, while the right will have Cross, Circle and Options buttons, and both will have a “grip” button (L1) and trigger button (L2).



Each controller will also have futuristic-feeling haptic feedback, which we can imagine will feel amazing depending on which game is being played. The blog states gamers can feel the difference between a rocky desert or trading blows in melee combat.



An addition coming to the PSVR controllers is finger touch detection, where the controller can detect your fingers without any pressing in the areas where you place your thumb, index, or middle fingers. In other words, gamers will be able to "make more natural gestures with your hands during gameplay."



Finally, the tracking ring at the bottom of the controllers will be able to be tracked by the new VR headset. Neat. With this, it's looking like the PSVR 2 will be leaps and bounds ahead of what the Oculus Quest 2 is doing (although Facebook is already working on a new Oculus Quest).



As previously reported, the PSVR 2 won't be coming out in 2021, and there is currently no specific release date for the next-gen VR system from Sony. However, as we're already getting a few teasers of it, here's hoping it is released in 2022.