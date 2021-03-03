Samsung Galaxy Watches are losing a handy tracking feature — here's how to get it back

The Apple Watch is the undisputed champion of the smartwatch world when it comes to sales, but Samsung has the most well-regarded devices for Android users with options like the Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch Active 2 delivering unique styling along with a robust feature set.

Unfortunately, one useful feature is on its way out with the "Get Location" service set to end on March 15, users can no longer use the Galaxy Wearable app to view the location of their watch on a map when it is outside of Bluetooth range (via Android Police.)

Obviously, this isn't a feature you are likely to use on a daily basis; your smartwatch probably stays on your wrist or at least within Bluetooth range most of the time, but when you need this feature, you are likely pretty desperate for it to work since it means your Galaxy Watch is lost.

The good news is that you will still be able to access the feature. The bad? It won't be integrated into the Galaxy Wearable app any longer. Users will now need to go to the SmartThings app in order to track their missing wearables.

SmartThings Find was just recently made available to Galaxy Watches via a firmware update, so make sure your Galaxy Watch is up-to-date. That service launched alongside the new Galaxy SmartTags, so if your Galaxy Watch isn't the only thing you tend to misplace, you might want to check those out as well.