Get $30 off Apple Watch 3 (42mm) in can't-miss smartwatch deal

The Apple Watch Series 3 may have been around for a while, but it can still keep up with the latest smartphones thanks to its bountiful features, which continue to make this a cracking smartwatch.

And now, with $30 off the list price at Walmart, it’s even better. Grab yours for just $169 .

Apple Watch Series 3 38mm: was $199 now $169 @ Walmart

True water resistance, improved display and altimeter, all-day battery life and the vast ecosystem of Apple Watch apps make the Series 3 a seriously good jumping-in point for anyone looking to pair their iPhone up with a smartwatch.

Apple Watch Series 3 42mm: was $229 now $199 @ Walmart

Apple Watch Series 3 42mm: was $229 now $199 @ Walmart

If you’re OK missing out on ECG and Blood Oxygen apps on the Series 6 (most of you can live without them), you’ll be more than fine with the Series 3.

This has everything you need to get active in 2021 without breaking the bank, including water resistance of up to 50 meters, a gorgeous OLED Retina display, all-day battery life, built-in GPS and the latest Watch OS 7.