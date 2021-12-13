Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 may adopt Apple's signature notch design

Samsung's next Galaxy Tab S8 tablet is set to be the iPad rival Android fans are looking for, with its rumored launch date expected to be right around the corner. However, it may have a lot in common with Apple's signature design.



We were impressed by the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7’s display, and rumors suggest we’ll be a fan of them once again in the S8 models, seeing how they are expected to sport the same displays. The rumored Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, however, may adopt a notorious Apple design feature.

Multiple leaks suggest the Galaxy Tab S8 will sport an 11-inch 120Hz LCD display, while the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus will boast a 12.4-inch 120Hz AMOLED panel. This is further backed up by a recent post by notable leaker SnoopyTech, who states the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will have a 14.6-inch display. While the tipster doesn’t spill the beans on specifics, GSMArena points out we can expect a 120Hz OLED panel.



Interestingly, leaker Evan Blass offered renders of how the S8 lineup will look. While the two smaller models look similar to their predecessors, the Ultra model has one glaring design change: a notch.

(Image credit: Twitter / Evan Blass)

Taking cues from the recently launched MacBook Pro 14, the notch is used to make room on the display for its front-facing cameras without limiting the size of the bezels. Apple is notorious for using a notch on its iPhone models (and now MacBook models), so we’re surprised to see Samsung following suit. We hope this doesn’t get in the way of interacting with the tablet, seeing as the MacBook notch already caused a few issues when it launched.



Like the Galaxy Tab S7, we can also expect a fingerprint sensor embedded into the display of all the S8 models. This time, however, we hope it works far more efficiently than the S7



The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is expected to arrive as soon as January 2022, alongside the Samsung Galaxy S22. While the South Korean giant has yet to officially announce its lineup of next-gen tablets, we have a good idea of how powerful the tablets may be. The Galaxy Tab S8 is expected to boast Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, which is claimed to be the "most advanced 5G mobile platform." Only time will tell if Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 can rival Apple's M1-powered iPad Pro (2021).