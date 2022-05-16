Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 hits lowest price ever — now just $749

Samsung's Galaxy Book 2 360 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops on the market. Its convertible design, latest Intel 12th Gen processor, and long-lasting battery make it versatile, speedy and reliable.

Right now, Samsung offers the Galaxy Book 2 360 for $749. It normally costs $899, so that's $150 in savings and its biggest discount yet. Not only is this the lowest price we've tracked for this laptop, it's also one of the best Samsung deals of the season.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 2-in-1 Laptop: was $899 now $749 @ Samsung

Samsung's 2022 Galaxy Book 2 360's display is 33% brighter than previous-gen Galaxy Books. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) AMOLED touch screen, 1.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1240P 12-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. Samsung rates its battery life as up to 18 hours.

While we didn't test this configuration, in our Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 review, we praise its stunning, portable design and powerful performance. We were also fond of its bright, color-rich AMOLED display.

Our review unit's 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1260P processor scoffed at our real-world multitasking test. It effortlessly (and quietly) juggled 24 Google tabs, including three YouTube videos running at 1080p and two Twitch streams. You can expect the laptop in this deal to be on par, delivering seamless multitasking performance for productivity and play.

For your connectivity needs, you get an HDMI port, Thunderbolt 4 port, HDMI port, and USB Type-C port. Meanwhile, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity ensures fast and reliable wireless connectivity.

Now at its lowest price ever, the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 is a wise choice whether treating yourself or that grad in your life to a new notebook PC.