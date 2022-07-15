Samsung Black Friday in July deals: Best offers on Galaxy Book 2, smart monitors and more

The Samsung Black Friday in July sale offers sitewide discounts and in some instances, freebies. From now until July 31, save on Samsung's best laptops, tablets, monitors and more.

During the sale, you pick up the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro for just $849 (opens in new tab).Traditionally priced at $1,049, that's $200 in savings and its biggest discount yet. Not only is this the lowest price ever for this Samsung laptop, it's also one of the best laptop deals in town.

Samsung's Galaxy Book 2 Pro packs a 13.3-inch display, 1.7-GHz 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1240P 12-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. This is enough multitasking performance for productivity and play. Connectivity-wise, the Galaxy Book 2 Pro supplies you with a single Thunderbolt 4 port and two USB Type-C ports.

If you're due for a new laptop, the Galaxy Book 2 is one worth considering.

Need a laptop with more muscle and flexibility? Samsung offers the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 2-in-1 for $1,249 (opens in new tab) ($250 off). This bumps you up to a convertible machine with 12th Gent Intel Core i7 processing power. Samsung bundles this laptop with a free 24-inch Samsung CR65 Gaming Monitor (valued at $250).

In our Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 review, we praise its stunning, portable design, powerful performance and color-rich AMOLED display. In one test, It effortlessly (and quietly) juggled 24 Google tabs, including three YouTube videos running at 1080p and two Twitch streams. We gave the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 a high rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars — it's the Editor's Choice 2-in-1 laptop.

And that's just the tip of the iceberg. Check out our favorite deals from Samsung's Black Friday in July sale (opens in new tab) below.

Samsung Black Friday in July deals

Samsung Black Friday in July deals

Laptops & Tablets

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro Laptop: was $1,049 now $849 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save $200 on the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 12th Gen Intel laptop. The Galaxy Book 2 Pro Laptop packs a 13.3-inch display, 1.7-GHz Intel Core i5-1240P CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. It has a rated battery life of 21 hours so you spend less time charging and more time getting things done.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 w/ Free CR65 Gaming Monitor: was $1,499 now $1,249 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save $250 on the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 with free 24-inch Samsung CR65 Gaming Monitor (valued at $250). This 2-in-1 laptop features a 360 degree hinge, so it converts from laptop to tablet mode. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.3-inch 1080p AMOLED display, 1.7-GHz Intel Core i7-1255U 12-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe GPU, and 256GB SSD. Samsung rates its battery life as up to 18 hours.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra w/ Free Galaxy Buds Pro: was $1,249 now $1,099 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save $150 with Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds bundle. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra packs a laptop-sized 14.6-inch (2960 x 1848) Super AMOLED display at up to 120Hz, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of microSD-expandable storage. Powering the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a massive 11,200mAh battery. Save even more with up to $675 in enhanced trade-in credit. This deal ends July 31.

Smartphones & Wearables

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra w/ Free Galaxy Watch 4: $1,199 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

Buy the Galaxy S22 Ultra directly from Samsung and receive a complimentary Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatch. The Galaxy S22 Ultra packs a 6.8-inch Infinity-O Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This deal ends July 17.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Unlocked Smartphone: was $2,049 now $1,499 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save $300 on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 during Samsung's Black Friday in July sale. We gave the Galaxy Z Fold 3 a 4 out of 5-star rating for its unique, useful design, vivid display, stellar camera array, and IPX8 water resistance. The base model has a 6.2-inch (2,268 x 832) 120Hz Adaptive Super AMOLED cover display and 7.6-inch (2,208 x 1,768) 120Hz Adaptive Super AMOLED internal screen. Powering the device is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 processor CPU coupled with 12GB of RAM with 256GB of on board storage. This deal ends July 31.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: was $249 now $209 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save $40 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 — one of the best smartwatches around. Sleek, lightweight, and customizable, the Galaxy Watch 4 is Samsung's best smartwatch yet. It features advanced sleep tracking, auto workout-tracking, advanced run coaching, real-time ECG monitoring and fall detection.

Home Theater

(opens in new tab) Samsung The Frame 55-inch Class QLED 4K Smart TV: was $1,499 now $1,199 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

Samsung's Black Friday in July sale knocks $300 off its The Frame 55-Inch QLED 4K Smart TV. When you're not watching, this stunning display's Art Mode transforms into a beautiful work of art and conversation piece. Beyond its immersive 55-inch 4K matte display, this TV takes your viewing experience to new heights with QLED technology and crisp 4K clarity. Thoughtfully designed to complement any décor, The Frame’s bezel is customizable to match your room's style and color. This deal ends July 24.

(opens in new tab) Samsung M70B 43-inch Smart Monitor & Streaming TV: was $499 now $399 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the 43-inch Samsung M70B UHD USB-C Smart Monitor & Streaming TV, Watch, work, and chat without connecting a separate PC. It has all your favorite content, productivity and video call apps built-in. This makes for clean and minimalist set up. This deal ends July 17.