Roblox may be coming to Quest 2 —here's what we know

Currently, you can play Roblox via VR if you own a gaming PC and a supported VR headset. However, a rumored announcement is teasing an entirely different, more immersive gaming experience via the Meta Quest 2.

Bloxy News, devoted to all things Roblox, tweeted that the popular world-building game would be coming to the metaverse soon and that an official announcement was forthcoming.

Now mind you, there have been no official announcements from either the folks at Roblox or Meta, and regardless of the use of the word "officially" in the Bloxy News Tweet, it makes absolute sense for there to be a version for the Quest 2 that doesn't require being connected to a PC.

Get ready to experience the ✨ metaverse ✨ in a new, immersive way.#Roblox is officially coming to another device soon... can anyone guess what it is? 🥽👀 pic.twitter.com/QhKLo3mHZYJune 15, 2022 See more

The idea of a native Roblox for Quest 2 and the metaverse makes sense and it is well known that the makers of the game have been drooling over the idea of bringing the game to the metaverse ever since it became a publically traded entity in 2021. I have to admit I am very intrigued, especially since my daughter dragged me into Roblox a few years back only to abandon me mid-game leaving me to explore the world alone, and it was entertaining.

The fun part about Roblox is you can choose to play established games or create an entirely new world using built-in tools that are at your disposal. When you're done having fun creating your own world you can travel through worlds created by friends, family, or other creatives. It's not a bad way to spend a rainy afternoon. The idea of doing so in a native Quest app that is even more immersive does appeal to me and we will keep you in the loop once we hear more.