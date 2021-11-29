Razer Cyber Monday deals 2021: Get a $200 gift card with select laptops

Cyber Monday is here and the best time to save on Razer gaming laptops and accessories. Razer Cyber Monday deals are happening today online at Razer's official site and select retailers.

Right now, you can get the Razer Book for $999 on Razer.com. This laptop retails for $1,199, so that's $200 in savings. Sweetening the deal even more, Razer is tossing in a free $200 Razer gift card with this deal.

In terms of Cyber Monday laptop deals, this is one of the best you can get.

Razer Book: was $1,199 now $999 @ @ Razer Razer Book: was $1,199 now $999 @ @ Razer

Save $200 on the ultraportable Razer Book and get a $200 Razer Gift Card during Cyber Monday. The laptop in this deal has a 13.4-inch 1080p matte display, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and Iris Xe graphics. You get 256GB of storage and Razer Chrome powered per-key RGB.

In our Razer Book review, we gave it a 4 out of 5 star rating for its overall and graphics performance. Other highlights are its bright, vivid display and comfortable, customizable keyboard.

Unlike most of today's ultraportable laptops, Razer isn't stingy with ports. It equips you with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A port, and an HDMI 2.0 port. There's also a microSD slot and a headset jack incorporated into its design.

Battery-wise, it endured continuous web surfing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness for nearly 12 hours. It surpassed the 9:56 premium laptop average and is the lengthiest battery life we’ve ever seen on a Razer laptop.

Overall, the Razer Book is a solid choice if you're looking for an ultraportable with customizable RGB keys.

And that's just one of the best Razer Cyber Monday deals we like, see more of our favorites below.

Razer Blade 15 Advanced w/ RTX 3070 GPU: was $2,599 now $2,199 @ Amazon Razer Blade 15 Advanced w/ RTX 3070 GPU: was $2,599 now $2,199 @ Amazon

Save $400 on the Razer Blade 15 Advanced gaming laptop on Amazon. This powerful machine packs a 15.6 Full HD 360Hz display, 2.3-GHz Intel Core i7-10875H 8-core CPU coupled with 16GB of RAM. For graphics handling, it employs Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 GPU and 8GB of dedicated memory.

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro: was $179 now $129 @ Amazon Razer BlackShark V2 Pro: was $179 now $129 @ Amazon

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset comes loaded with THX 7.1 Spatial Surround Sound, 50mm Drivers, a detachable mic, and a 3.5 audio jack. Grab this wireless gaming headset for its lowest price ever.

Razer Kraken Gaming Headset: was $79 now $39 @ Best Buy Razer Kraken Gaming Headset: was $79 now $39 @ Best Buy

At $42 off, the Razer Kraken wired gaming headset is at an all-time low price. With its 50mm drivers and built-in cooling cushions, the Razer Kraken gaming headset is built for sound and comfort. Amazon offers the same deal. The Quartz Pink version is also on sale for $42.99 ($37 off) for My Best Buy members.