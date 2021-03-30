PSVR 2: No, Pavlov Shack isn't the first game announced for Sony's upcoming VR headset — this is

PSVR 2 is the highly anticipated, second-generation VR headset coming to PS5, so when Vankrupt Games announced that Pavlov Shack is headed to PSVR 2, many media outlets jumped the gun and declared that the military shooter is the first game announced for PSVR 2.

But as IGN pointed out, Low-Fi (an open-world, sandbox VR game with cyberpunk vibes) was the first game announced for PSVR 2 — not Pavlov Shack. Still, we're equally excited to see how Low-Fi and Pavlov Shack fare on Sony's upcoming headset.

Low-Fi is the first game announced for PSVR 2 followed by Pavlov Shack

Low-Fi is a VR project that made its public debut on Kickstarter in 2019, amassing $81,000 in crowdfunding. In mid-March, Blair Renaud, CEO and Lead Designer at Iris VR (the developer behind Low-Fi), announced that Low-Fi will launch on PSVR 2.

LOW-FI #VR Coming to #PS5 #PSVR2 Early access on PC https://t.co/ocTiqNr3c3Steam key at launch. Wishlist us for support. March 18, 2021 See more

Low-Fi is also poised to be released on headsets such as HTC Vive, Valve Index, Oculus Rift and Windows Mixed Reality, according to its Steam page. If you're wondering if Low-Fi will be compatible with PSVR 2's predecessor, it's not happening. "PS Move controllers are a terrible fit for the game," Renaud told Upload VR, chiding PSVR's motion sensors. "PS4 is very last-gen at this point. Low-Fi is a next-gen VR title."

Low-Fi places you in the shoes of a police officer who patrols a crime-ridden, dystopian, crime-ridden city block. "This is a completely non-linear world," Low-Fi's Steam page says. "You can patrol the skies handing out tickets, hang out in the arcade and play games, or try your luck at the casino. How earn and spend your credits is entirely up to you."

Pavlov Shack, inaccurately heralded as PSVR 2's first-announced game, is another VR title we're excited about. It's a military shooter that is often touted as the virtual-reality version of Counter-Strike Global Offensive. The founder and CEO of Vankrupt Games, David Villarreal, concurred with Renaud about PSVR being too last-gen. A fan asked him whether Pavlov Shack would get PSVR support and Villarreal revealed that Pavlov Shack is headed to PSVR 2. "PSVR1 doesn't have fidelity for Pavlov," Villarreal tweeted.

PSVR2, psvr1 doesn't have the fidelity for PavlovMarch 29, 2021 See more

Pavlov Shack is a scaled-down version of the original, more bleeding-edge PCVR Pavlov game. It was designed to be compatible with the Oculus Quest, a standalone headset line that doesn't require a PC. Now, Pavlov Shack will get PSVR 2 support as well.

It's worth noting that Pavlov Shack can currently be played on Quest headsets, but you won't find it on the official app store. Users have sideloaded it to their device via the SideQuest app. When Pavlov Shack finally does hit the Oculus Quest store, Villarreal says it will set players back $24.

As we reported in our PSVR 2 rumor hub, Sony's next-generation VR headset won't be hitting store shelves this year. Low-Fi and Pavlov Shack will be headed to PSVR 2, but you'll have to wait a year or two before you can enjoy these two games in all of their Sony glory.