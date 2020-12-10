PS5 Spider-Man: Miles Morales patch adds ray tracing at 60 fps — New Game+ here I come

As if PS5 Spider-Man: Miles Morales didn't already look beautiful, Insomniac Games added a surprise patch overnight to add a Performance Ray Tracing mode, which lets the game run at 60 frames per second with ray tracing enabled.

Before this, you'd have to switch between Performance (60 fps -- ray tracing off) and Fidelity (30 fps -- ray tracing off) modes. If you've already played the game, like me, this is the perfect excuse to play New Game+ and get that platinum.

Our new update overnight introduced Performance RT mode on PS5. 60fps and ray-tracing! https://t.co/SSRy9vq9AwDecember 9, 2020

For those who don't know, ray tracing essentially mimics realistic reflections in the environment; that taxes the GPU, which is why there were two different modes before.

It's unclear what the new Performance RT mode does to the actual resolution. We suspect it will be slightly worse than the regular Performance mode otherwise Insomniac would have done away with that setting completely.

The description in-game reads: "This is an alternate version of the 60 frames per second "Performance" mode, adding ray-tracing by adjusting scene resolution, reflection quality, and pedestrian density."

Clearly, there are some sacrifices made to get ray tracing at 60 fps, but it may or may not be noticeable to the untrained eye.