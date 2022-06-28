Best Prime Day AirPods deals 2022

We're tracking the best Prime Day AirPods deals next month during Amazon's big summer sale. Prime Day 2022 is set for July 12-13, and we expect to see markdowns on Apple's AirPods headphones and earbuds.

If you're on the prowl for new Apple wearables, don't sleep on July's Prime Day AirPods deals. Prime Day offers frugal shoppers and back-to-school early birds a great opportunity to save.

Currently Amazon has the AirPods Pro on sale for $195. They normally retail for $249, so that's $54 in savings. Although this is one of the lowest prices we've tracked for the AirPods Pro, we wouldn't be surprised if they return to their Black Friday price of $159 ($100 off).

AirPods Pro are among the best wireless earbuds for Apple users. Better than the standard AirPods in just about every way, the AirPods Pro are perfect for listening to music, streaming movies, and video conferencing on your iPad or Macbook.

In our AirPods Pro review, we praise their comfortable design and instant pairing with Apple devices. We also liked their clear sound and noise cancellation. We gave the AirPods Pro 4.5 out of 5-stars and our coveted Editor's Choice award.

If you want the cheapest Apple earbuds you can get on Prime Day, be on the lookout for Apple's 2nd generation AirPods. Earlier this year, the AirPods 2 fell to $99 ($69 off) at Amazon and other retailers. We could very well see this deal among this year's Prime Day AirPods deals.

Prime Day 2022 starts July 12 at 3 a.m. ET and we're tracking the best headphone deals from Amazon and other retailers. Be sure to bookmark our Prime Day 2022 hub for the best discounts on mobile tech and more.

In the meantime, here are the best AirPods deals you can get before Prime Day.

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $195 @ Amazon

For a limited time, save $54 on the AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case. The AirPods Pro 2nd generation bring active noise cancellation to Apple's best-selling wireless earbuds. They feature Apple's H1 chip, Adaptive EQ, and Qi wireless charging support.

Apple AirPods 3rd Generation: was $179 now $169 @ Amazon

Amazon takes $10 off the 3rd generation AirPods this week. They feature Apple's H1 chip, spatial audio for 3D sound and are sweat and water resistant. On a full charge, you get up to 6 hours of play time and up to 30 hours with the MagSafe charging case.

Apple AirPods 2nd Generation: was $159 now $119 @ Amazon

Save $40 currently offers the 2nd generation AirPods with Wired Charging Case. These wireless earbuds are powered by Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. Get up to 24 hours total listening time with the included charging case.