Powerbeats Pro deal takes $50 off at Amazon

The Powerbeats Pro are as good as it gets when it comes to earbuds you can wear at the gym.

For a limited time, the Powerbeats Pro are on sale for $199 at Amazon. That's $50 off and one of the best headphones deals available right now.

Powerbeats Pro: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

These sweat-resistant earbuds are an excellent alternative to Apple's new AirPods Pro. Unlike Apple's buds, the Powerbeats Pro offer an around-the-ear hook design for better stability. Amazon's $50 discount makes these earbuds a must-buy.

In their Powerbeats Pro review, sister site Tom's Guide praised the earbuds' seamless Bluetooth pairing with iOS devices, long battery life, and well-balanced audio. They gave the Powerbeats Pro an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars for these attributes as well as their comfortable, stable fit.

The Powerbeats Pro are both water- and sweat resistant. Like the second-gen AirPods, the Powerbeats Pro uses Apple's H1 chip, which allows both earbuds to connect to your phone instantly. Because neither earbud takes priority, each is paired constantly, and you can charge one while using the other.

If you're looking for a pair of sweat-proof earbuds, the Powerbeats Pro are worth the money, especially now that they're on sale.