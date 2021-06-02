OnePlus could soon launch an Apple AirTag rival -- what we know

As reported by Neowin, rumors that OnePlus is joining Apple and Samsung in the smart tag market and looking to launch its own version of the location product. OnePlus smart tags could help users of OnePlus devices track down stolen or lost items, akin to what Apple and Samsung tags can.

In a trademark filed on May 18th, 2021, by OnePlus parent company Beijing Intangible Technology Co., Ltd, we see the OnePlusTag listed as seen in the photo below. The trademark registered didn't describe what the OnePlus Tag will do, but the name makes it obvious.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

With the OnePlus 9T expected to launch later this year, it's not a bad guess that the OnePlustag could be released alongside the upcoming smartphone. With Samsung and Apple currently dominating the location tag market, some new competition is welcomed.

Although location tags are handy, there have already been reports of hacking and Apple AirTags being used to stalk users. With new technology come new threats, and it will be interesting to see what OnePlus may come up with to combat these issues as the company works towards bringing its OnePusTag to market.