New iPad 2022 leak just tipped ‘major’ redesign

Apple’s 10th-generation iPad is tipped to arrive in a September launch event, and it’s reportedly getting “major” design changes to give it a more modernized look — but it may ditch one handy feature.



According to (semi-reliable) Taiwanese news outlet DigiTimes via MacRumors , Apple is planning to launch its next-gen, low-cost iPad 10 this September, along with the iPhone 14 .

The new iPad is set to get a new design, although the report doesn’t specify what changes we can expect. However, other leaks and rumors indicate that it will get a bigger 10.5-inch display, thinner bezels to (nearly) match the iPad Air , flat edges, and a USB-C port.

iPad 2022 leaked renders via MySmartPrice (Image credit: MySmartPrice)

Bezels are still expected to be slightly thick, as the Touch ID home button is tipped to be sticking around. However, one feature may be ditched: the headphone jack.

Say goodbye to iPads with headphone jacks?