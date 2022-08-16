New iPad 2022 leak just tipped ‘major’ redesign

But it may lack an important feature

(Image credit: Phillip Tracy/Laptop Mag)

Apple’s 10th-generation iPad is tipped to arrive in a September launch event, and it’s reportedly getting “major” design changes to give it a more modernized look — but it may ditch one handy feature.

According to (semi-reliable) Taiwanese news outlet DigiTimes via MacRumors, Apple is planning to launch its next-gen, low-cost iPad 10 this September, along with the iPhone 14.

The new iPad is set to get a new design, although the report doesn’t specify what changes we can expect. However, other leaks and rumors indicate that it will get a bigger 10.5-inch display, thinner bezels to (nearly) match the iPad Air, flat edges, and a USB-C port. 

iPad 2022 leaked renders via MySmartPrice (Image credit: MySmartPrice)

Bezels are still expected to be slightly thick, as the Touch ID home button is tipped to be sticking around. However, one feature may be ditched: the headphone jack. 

Say goodbye to iPads with headphone jacks? 

Leaked renders of the iPad 10 from MySmartPrice indicate a lack of a 3.5mm audio jack, giving customers more reason to nab AirPods or other wireless earbuds. The Cupertino tech giant’s low-cost iPad shines as a powerful tablet at an affordable price, but a no headphone jack may annoy quite a few buyers.

In our iPad (2021) review, we stated that the slab had weak speakers, which meant the headphone jack was warmly welcomed. It's the last remaining Apple tablet with a 3.5mm port for wired audio, and it will be missed if the redesigned iPad 10 decides to ditch it altogether.

The 10th-gen iPad is expected to also receive a performance upgrade thanks to the expected A14 Bionic chip. That’s the same used in the iPhone 12 lineup and iPad Air (2020). Plus, it may finally get 5G support. Whether it will increase the favorable $329 price tag from previous models? Only time will tell.

While the iPad 10 is said to launch in September in the report, another leak from user yeux1122 on Korean blog Naver states the low-cost iPad will arrive in October, along with an updated iPad Pro with M2. The leaker has proven to bring accurate information, but whenever it’s set to launch, all signs point to a new iPad to arrive very soon.

By the way, if you’re looking to extend your iPad’s battery life, we’ve got you covered.

