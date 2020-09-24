New iPad 2020 gets price drop days after its release

Just over a week after Apple's announcement, the new 8th Gen iPad is already on sale. So if you don't want to wait for Prime Day, you can snag one now from Amazon for a discounted price.

Currently, Amazon has the latest 32GB model 10.2-inch Apple iPad on sale for $299. This entry-level iPad usually costs $329, so that's $30 off. Of course, it's the lowest price we've ever seen for this newly released iPad.

If you require more storage, Amazon offers the 128GB model 10.2-inch iPad for $395 ($34 off). These are the best iPad deals you can get right now.

Apple iPad 2020 (32GB): was $329 now $299 @ Amazon

The new iPad packs a 10.2-inch Retina display and an A12 Bionic Soc for 40% faster CPU performance than the model's iPad's A10 chip. Its Neural Engine processing delivers twice the graphics power for immersive video streaming and gaming. View Deal

Apple iPad 2020 (128GB): was $429 now $395 @ Amazon

Save $34 on the new iPad at Amazon right now.

The Apple iPad 2020 is one of the best tablets to buy.

It features a 10.2 inch (2160 x 1620-pixel) Retina display, an A12 Bionic CPU, and 32GB of storage. There's also an 8MP camera with 1080p at 30 fps video recording on board, complemented by a 1.2MP front camera.

The iPad 1010 gets outstanding battery life, which lasted 12 hours and 57 minutes on our battery test.

Its A12 Bionic SoC delivers 40% faster CPU performance than the previous-gen iPad's A10 chip. Apple's Neural Engine processing delivers twice the graphics power for immersive video streaming and gaming

In terms of design, the 2020 iPad retains the thick bezel 10.2-inch display and Touch ID sensor below the display. It also has a Lightning connector instead of the USB-C port found on iPad Air and iPad Pro.

At 1.08 pounds and 0.3 inches, the 8th generation iPad is on par with the weight and thickness of the previous model iPad (1.1 pounds and 0.3 inches). It's similar in size and heft to its competitors, the 10.1-inch Lenovo Tab 4 10 Plus (1.1 pounds, 0.3 inches) and the Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite (1.1 pounds, 0.3 inches).

The iPad 2020 is a solid choice if you want the best tablet for the money.