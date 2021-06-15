New Dell XPS 15 and Dell XPS 17 are now available starting at $1,250

The new Dell XPS 15 and Dell XPS 17 are now available for purchase at Dell.com. Pricing for the 15-inch Dell XPS 15 starts at $1,249.99, whereas the 17-inch Dell XPS 17 model starts at $1,449.99.

Engineered with creative pros in mind, the 2021 Dell XPS 15 and XPS 17 offer an excellent balance of size and performance. The XPS 15 features the latest Intel 11th Gen CPUs with up to Core i9 chip and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics. Alternatively, the Dell XPS 17 offers up to a Core i9 CPU and RTX 3060 graphics.

And with new 3.5K OLED display options for the 15.6-inch model, the XPS 15 delivers more immersive viewing in vivid color and higher contrast. Both laptops employ Eyesafe technoogy to reduce harmful blue light.

The new base model Dell XPS 15 packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1200) display, 2.7-GHz Intel Core i5-11400H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel UHD graphics, and a 256GB SSD. You'll find these same hardware specs in the Dell XPS 17-inch (1920 x 1200) display version.

Design-wise, the new Dell XPS 15 and XPS 17 maintain the sleek and lightweight appeal of their predecessors. They are precision-forged from CNC machined aluminum and flaunt an aerospace-inspired carbon fiber finish.

For the first time ever in a 15-inch laptop or 17-inch laptop, the new Dell XPS series machines are outfitted with top-firing quad speakers with WavesNX 3D audio. Tuned by multi-Grammy Award-winning producer Jack Joseph Puig, this system provides an immersive sound experience whether you're creating or streaming.

Naturally, the new Dell XPS series laptops ship with Dell Mobile Connect for seamless wireless integration with phones and desktops. With up to 55W and 90W, respectively, the Dell XPS 15 and XPS 17 will power through even the most demanding projects.