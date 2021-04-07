New Dell G15 gaming laptop boasts AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPU and Nvidia RTX 30 GPU

Dell completely revamped its line of G15 gaming laptops to offer an Alienware-inspired look. The changes go beyond the design as the new laptops will also provide big performance without making a big dent in your wallet.



Dell announced its new Dell G15 Ryzen Edition gaming laptop, which boasts a new sleek form factor, up to AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 Series mobile GPUs. Better yet, its retail price starts at $900. Given what we know so far, this might just be a contender in our list of best cheap gaming laptops.

(Image credit: Dell)

The Dell G15 Ryzen Edition will be available in the U.S. from May 4, with prices starting at $899.99. There will also be a new Dell G15 sporting 10th Gen Intel Core processors available in the U.S. as soon as April 13 and also starting at $899.99. Sorry Intel, our focus has shifted toward the Ryzen version for now.

(Image credit: Dell)

Dell G15 Ryzen Edition design

The G15 Ryzen Edition will come in four all-new finishes, including Dark Shadow Grey, Specter Green with Speckles, and Phantom Grey with Speckles, with Obsidian Black coming later this spring. However, the new design is the real eye candy.



Interestingly, the G15 Ryzen edition will only be available in two speckled colours including Specter Green and Phantom Grey.



The G15 now has a narrow-bezel screen and uses low VOC waterborne paint. Its hinge is also reminiscent of Dell's recent Alienware laptops. Dell claims the G15 is now outfitted with an Alienware-inspired thermal design to maximize airflow for optimal cooling and heat dissipation.



The new G15 will boast a four-zone RGB backlit, spill-resistant WASD keyboard with a numeric keypad with a "Game Shift" key at F9. In terms of size, don't expect it to be too small, with dimensions at 14.1 x 10.4 x 1.1 inches.

Dell G15 Ryzen Edition performance

It seems the G15 will need all the cooling it can get; the laptop will have up to AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors, Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs, and, as a very handy feature, user-upgradeable 3200Mhz DDR4 memory.



The Ryzen Edition will offer two different AMD processors, including AMD Ryzen 5 5600H with 6 cores/12 threads with a max boost of 4.2GHz or a Ryzen 7 5800H with 8 cores/16 threads with a 4.4Ghz max frequency.



In terms of graphics, the G15 will boast an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GDDR6, although nothing higher than that. Still, having an RTX 30 series graphics card in a budget gaming laptop is a treat.



As for storage, expect up to 2TB PCIe NVMeM.2 SSD, along with up to 32GB of RAM.

Dell G15 Ryzen Edition display

In terms of the display, gamers can expect 1080p at 120Hz or 165Hz panels. However, those looking for something even higher will have to wait for a 360Hz display coming later this spring.



The higher refresh rate means we'll be getting a 15.6-inch, 1080p resolution at 300 nits WVA Anti-Glare LED-Backlit display.

Dell G15 Ryzen Edition outlook

Compared to Dell's other attempts at gaming laptops (that aren't the Alienware m17 R4), this new line of AMD-based G15 laptops should blow them out of the park.



While it isn't stated what specs the most affordable option will offer, we can't wait to try out these new gaming laptops, especially if we're getting an RTX 3060 at a whopping $900.