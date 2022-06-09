Microsoft Xbox Series X restock includes bundle options

Microsoft quietly restocked the Xbox Series X console which is currently sold out everywhere. So whether you're looking for a Father's Day gift or want to upgrade your console, here's your chance to finally score one.

Right now, you can get the Xbox Series X for its normal price of $499 (opens in new tab) from the Microsoft Store. Buy the standalone console or build your own Xbox Series X bundle with add-ons. Choose from Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $45, Xbox Wireless Controller for $49 ($10 off) or an Xbox Elite Wireless Controller for $179. And for peace of mind, you might want to include Microsoft Complete protection for $49.

Given the high demand of the Xbox Series X, finding it in stock is a gaming deal in itself.

The Xbox Series X packs a Blu-Ray disc player, 8-core 3.8-GHz AMD Zen 2-based CPU and 12 Teraflops of power. It also boasts hardware-accelerated DirectX raytracing, runs 4K games at 120fps and a 1TB custom SSD. The console is also future-proof, rated to play 8K video in High Dynamic Resolution (HDR).

As per our Xbox Series X review, this console is seriously powerful, backward compatible and loads games super-fast. We also found that it runs cool and quiet which is great for long gaming sessions. We gave the Xbox Series X an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars backed by our Editor's Choice award.

During testing, we ran Gears 5 in 4K at 120fps on an LG OLED TV and graphics were realistic and smooth. Witcher 3 in 4K looked better than ever on the Xbox Series X. From the stitching details in the character's armor to the striking open world environment.

Besides stunning graphics, the Xbox Series X is big on sound. It features 3D audio and support for Dolby Atmos, Virtual Surround Sound with headphones, DTS:X, and Windows Sonic. This makes for an immersive gaming experience like no other.

There's no telling how long the Xbox Series X will remain in stock so we highly recommend you act fast.

Prime Day 2022 is approaching and we'll be tracking the best Prime Day Xbox deals from Amazon and other retailers. Be sure to bookmark our main Prime Day 2022 hub for the best deals around the web.