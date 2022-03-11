M2 MacBook Pro to launch in second half of 2022, report claims

While Apple's Peek Performance event delivered an all-new Mac Studio with M1 Ultra, iPad Air 5 with M1, and updated iPhone SE with 5G, there was no sign of the Cupertino tech giant's rumored M2 chip. But we may still see the next-gen Apple silicon in 2022.



According to Taiwan-based business analysis outlet Digitimes, Apple is gearing up to launch the new Mac series with M2 Apple silicon "in the second half of this year." This is expected to include a 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro, M2 Mac mini, and 24-inch M2 iMac. Noticeably, this doesn't include the rumored 2022 MacBook Air.

Spotted by MacRumors, the M2 chips are expected to be based on TSMC's 4nm process. Prior to the Apple March event, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman was told by a developer source that Apple has been testing a new chip an eight-core CPU and a 10-core GPU, which is widely believed to be the next-generation M2 Apple silicon chip. Apparently, it has been tested on multip Macs on the latest macOS beta.



This further supports Digitimes' claim, although Gurman believes that some of these M2 Mac models will be released sometime in May or June instead of the second half of 2022. According to reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, however, one of these Macs is expected to be an updated MacBook Air, which won't come with an M2 chip.

Predictions for new MacBook Air in 2022:1. Mass production in late 2Q22 or 3Q222. Processor: M1 chip3. No mini-LED display4. All-new form factor design5. More color optionsMarch 9, 2022 See more

As Kuo predicts, the MacBook Air 2022 will arrive towards the latter half of 2022, with an M1 Apple silicon, no mini-LED display, an all-new design and more color options. The design is expected to be identical to the latest MacBook Pro 14, but the more surprising prediction is the M1 chip. We already have a commendable M1 MacBook Air, but Kuo states it may be a modified version of the chip. This may suggest that we could see an M1 Pro come to the MacBook Air, but we'll have to and see.



It's always a good idea to take this in with a pinch of salt. But Apple is expected to launch its "widest array" of products this year, so there's plenty to look forward to. In the meantime, check out why our video editor is geeking out over the Mac Studio and Studio Display.