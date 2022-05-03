Warcraft Arclight Rumble reveal: Here's everything you missed

Refresh

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment) Players can customize their leaders with special talents to shift how they function in battle. There will also be weekly dungeons, which players can do alone or with friends. Raids will also be shown off in the future, and the closed beta will begin sometime soon, so stay tuned on Blizzard's social media to keep up to date. You can also sign-up to Blizzard's pre-registration page to stay informed.

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment) Adam Kugler managed to lose his first battle, even though he designed the map! We're seeing chickens, kobolds and trolls battle against the developer's Gnome engineer in an intense tug of over. It's also quite funny that the "overtime" sound effect sounds like its straight from Overwatch. We also have confirmation that there will be 70+ maps in the game, each taking place all across Azeroth. I wonder if we'll ever get to travel to Outlands, Draenor or Shadowlands. Hearthstone featured expansion packs that took players through unique storylines with new enemy types, bosses and special cards, so it wouldn't surprise me if the same happened for Arclight Rumble.

Players can select from a ton of leaders and utilize their special abilities to change up stragies. There will be more than 65 leaders in the game, each boasting unique talents. Blizzard Entertainment also showed off an edited game played by the developers, although it doesn't reveal too much about their strategies since it frequently cut between clips.

Blizzard Entertainment claims the game has been inspired by tower defense, but is moreso focused on making it a tower offense. Players will collect gold and level up their characters through five families, including the Alliance, Horde, Blackrock, Undead, and Beasts.

Warcraft Arclight Rumble's reveal event opens with a cutesy cinematic showcasing a pinball-esque machine and a character tossing a ton of figurines onto the battlefield for them to fight it out! Similar to Hearthstone, it's being implied that Arclight Rumble is a game that exists within the Warcraft world itself.