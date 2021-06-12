Live
Gearbox E3 2021 live blog: All of the latest game reveals
Expect Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, extra Borderlands content, and more at the Gearbox E3 2021 showcase
E3 2021 is here, and the highly-anticipated Gearbox E3 showcase is already looking to impress thanks to its recently revealed chaotic fantasy looter shooter Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. What else can we expect? We're about to find out.
Borderlands is Gearbox's biggest franchise, so expect plenty of extra content coming to Borderlands 3. However, Gearbox is also known for other franchises including Duke Nukem and Brothers in Arms, so we may see announcements that aren't centered around the bonkers looter shooter universe.
Gearbox Software's big E3 show is taking place on Saturday, June 12 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm BST. Like the rest of E3 2021, you can tune in to the official live stream on the E3 Twitch stream. Check it out below.
Stay tuned for all the announcements at the E3 2021 showcase. In the meantime, here's everything announced at the Ubisoft Forward E3 show, including extra content coming to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Rainbow Six Siege, and of course, Far Cry 6.
Let the countdown begin!
GET YOUR SNACKS NOW! This is your 1-hour warning that the Gearbox E3 Showcase will be starting in… well... 1 hour. ⚔🛡🦄💥📺https://t.co/mZveDyA48w📺https://t.co/7qRPdrM6He📺https://t.co/i0EByqBepn📺https://t.co/hGAcntF93k https://t.co/BcaAURXUgnJune 12, 2021
The Gearbox E3 2021 showcase will be hosted by none other than Randy Pitchford himself. As reported by VentureBeat, the Gearbox boss stated earlier this year that the company has "so many new IP concepts," after Gearbox and Embracer Group's $1.3 billion merger.
Let's not forget the Borderlands movie directed by Eli Roth, starring Jack Black, Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, and Jamie Lee Curtis. We're sure to get a teaser for the upcoming flick.
From the studio that brought you La La Land…comes a movie absolutely nothing like La La Land. #BorderlandsMovie pic.twitter.com/QHx6h7ioVaJune 4, 2021
Sure, there's Borderlands, but Gearbox Publishing also helped push out games like Godfall, Risk of Rain 2, and more. Rumor has it we may see more details drop about Blackbird's Homeworld 3, after releasing a cinematic trailer back in 2019.
