Lenovo ThinkPad T14 combines 4K Dolby Vision and Nvidia GPU

Lenovo is launching a slew of new ThinkPads. Among them are the company's latest T-series laptops: the ThinkPad T14s, T14 and T15.

The laptops are slated to launch in Q2 2020 starting at $1,029, $849 and $1,079, respectively.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s

The ThinkPad T14s is offered in black (CF hybrid lid) or silver (aluminum lid). It's the slimmest of the bunch, coming in at 13 x 8.9 x 0.6 inches and 2.8 pounds (although size and weight fluctuate based on configuration).

Regarding ports, you'll get two USB-A 3.1 inputs, one Thunderbolt 3 port, one USB Type-C port, a microSD card slot, an HDMI 1.4 port and a headphone jack.

You'll get the option between five 14-inch panels. Four of them are 1080p and have different nit settings: 250 nits, 300 nits, 400 nits and 500 nits. Meanwhile, the fifth panel is 4K, emitting 500 nits of brightness and covering 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

For specs, you can outfit the ThinkPad T14s with up to a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 or a AMD Ryzen Pro 4000 CPU, 32GB of RAM, a 2TB PCIe SSD and Intel Integrated Graphics.

For audio, you'll get a Dobly Audio speaker system and two far-field mics. As for security, the laptop comes with a fingerprint reader, an IR camera, a privacy shutter, a TPM 2.0 security chip and the option for a privacy display.

The ThinkPad T14s offers a 57Whr battery, so it's unclear what that means for battery life. Of course, if you spring for the 1080p model, it'll last longer than the 4K model.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14

The ThinkPad T14 is offered only in black and comes in at 13 x 8.9 x 0.7 inches and 3.2 pounds.

The laptop is outfitted with two USB-A 3.1 ports, one Thunderbolt 3 port, one USB Type-C port, a microSD card slot, an HDMI 1.4 port, a headphone jack and an RJ45 port.

There are multiple display options for this 14-inch machine. There's a crappy 768p, 220-nit TN screen that I wouldn't even recommend to anyone. Then there are a few 1080p screens, rated at 250 nits, 300 nits (touch), 400 nits and 500 nits (touch). You can also get a 4K display with 500 nits of brightness and Dolby Vision.

The ThinkPad T14 can be outfitted with up to a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 or a AMD Ryzen Pro 4000 CPU, 48GB of RAM, a 2TB PCIe SSD and an Nvidia GeForce MX330 GPU.

You'll also get the audio and security features as the other 14-inch laptop. However, the battery will downgrade to 50Whr, so you might get less endurance.

Lenovo ThinkPad T15

The ThinkPad T15 is also only available in black, and measures a thicker 14.4 x 9.8 x 0.8 and heavier 3.9 pounds.

Like the ThinkPad 14, you get two USB-A 3.1 ports, one Thunderbolt 3 port, one USB Type-C port, a microSD card slot, an HDMI 1.4 port, a headphone jack and an RJ45 port.

There aren't too many panels to choose from with this 15.6-inch laptop. There are two 1080p options: 250-nit non-touch and 300-nit touch. Meanwhile, the 4K panel is rated for 500 nits of brightness and offers Dolby Vision.

You can pack the ThinkPad T15 with up to a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU (no AMD for this one), 48GB of RAM, a 2TB PCIe SSD and an Nvidia GeForce MX330 GPU.

And once again, this machine gets the same audio and security features as the rest of the new T-series laptops. But, the ThinkPad T15 has a large 57Whr battery like the ThinkPad 14s.

Outlook

Overall, the ThinkPad T14 seems like the most promising, as we'll get a neat combination of a 4K Dolby Vision and an Nvidia GPU packed in a slim chassis. But, we're excited to get all three notebooks -- the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s, T14 and T15 -- to our lab for testing and see what they can do. Stay tuned to our full reviews and benchmarks of ThinkPad T-series laptops.