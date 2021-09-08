Lenovo Tab P12 Pro offers a 12.6-inch, 120Hz AMOLED display at an affordable price

Lenovo is one of the few remaining companies making higher-end Android tablets and the Tab P12 Pro is one of the most compelling options I've seen in recent years.

Its 12.6-inch AMOLED display with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate and a sharp 2560 x 1600-pixel resolution makes it an amazing option for content consumption or creation, and best of all, the tablet starts at just $609.99.

That screen size and price makes the Tab P12 Pro a compelling alternative to the 12.9-inch iPad Pro for price-conscious buyers who want a large screen tablet for almost exactly half the starting price of the iPad Pro ($1,199). Support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+ content along with an impressive 600 nits of brightness, according to Lenovo, round out the specs for the display.

Despite that large and bright display, the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro should still deliver solid battery life due to its massive 10,200mAh battery. Lenovo claims up to 17 hours of streaming video playbook or 10 hours of web browsing. Support for up to 45W quick charging will allow you to top that enormous battery up reasonably quickly, although Lenovo only includes a 30W charger in the box.

Returning to the large display for a moment, Lenovo is also announcing Project Unity alongside the Tab P12 Pro. This new wireless connectivity framework lets you connect your tablet to your Windows 10 or Windows 11 Lenovo laptop and use it as a seamless extension or mirror of your desktop.

The processor is one of the few features that show how Lenovo hit its price point with the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 with Adreno 650 GPU is a step down from the top-tier Snapdragon 888. With that said it is superior to the Snapdragon 865+ that Samsung used in the Galaxy Tab S7 and though it may not hold up to the iPad Pro performance, it should be more than enough for most tablet users.

The base Tab P12 Pro comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This is the minimum acceptable amount for Android, so more demanding users will want to consider the upgrade to the model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The audio experience on the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro should be good with quad JBL speakers and Dolby Atmos support. Lenovo Premium Audio tuning will let you customize the tablet's quad channels to your personal tastes.

Connectivity options are plentiful with support for WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, and NFC. NFC can be used to both charge and transfer data to the optional Lenovo Precision Pen 3. For those that want to use their tablet on the go without tethering a 5G model is also available.

An optional Folio Case makes an ideal stand for the tablet and for productivity-minded users there is an optional keyboard with a built-in trackpad as well.

The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro will be shipping starting in October.