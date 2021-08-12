Trending

Lenovo back-to-school sale takes 50% off ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9

By

Snag the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 for half price

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9
(Image credit: Lenovo)

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon's design, solid performance, and security make it an excellent laptop for college students. And thanks to Lenovo's back-to-school sale, you can snag our favorite notebook for a fraction of the price. 

As part of the sale, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 is now $1,685 via coupon, "BTSTHINKDEALS". Normally, this laptop would set you back $3,369, so that's $1,685 in savings or 50% off. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this configuration and one of the best laptop deals of the season.

ThinkPad X1 Carbon deal

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9:was $3,369 now $1,685 @ Lenovo
Lenovo coupon, "BTSTHINKDEALS" takes a whopping $1,685 off the excellent ThinkPad Carbon Gen 9. Not only is it a worthy successor to the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8, but it's also a solid MacBook Pro alternative. This 14-inch laptop has a (1920 x 1200) matte display and a 3.0-GHz Intel Core i7-1185G7 4-core CPU coupled with 16GB of RAM. Rounding out its hardware specs are Intel's Iris Xe graphics and a 512GB SSD. View Deal

Not only is the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 a worthy successor to the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8, but it's also a solid MacBook Pro alternative.

Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 improves upon its predecessor with a faster chip, redesigned chassis, wider TouchPad, and bigger battery. The laptop in this deal packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1200) display, 3.0-GHz Core i7-1185G7 4-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel's Iris Xe GPU and a 512GB SSD. 

Although we didn't test this latest model, we reviewed the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8. The laptop's slim, lightweight design, fast performance and class-leading keyboard were just some of the attributes we loved. We gave the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 a 4.5 out of 5-star rating and the Editor's Choice award. The Gen 9 laptop in this deal employs Intel's 11th Gen Core i7 process, so you can expect nothing less than strong overall performance.  

With a weight of 2.5 pounds and measurements of 12.4 x 8.7 x 0.6 inches, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 is on par with its competitors. It's lighter than the 13-inch MacBook Pro (12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches, 3.1 pounds) and weighs the same as the HP Elite Dragonfly (11.9 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches, 2.5 pounds). 

The laptop has a rated battery life of 16.7 hours on a full charge. When it comes to ports, it supplies you with two USB 4 Type-C with Thunderbolt 4 ports (DisplayPort / Data Transfer / Power Delivery), two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, and a headphone/mic jack combo. 

If performance, security, and reliability are important to you, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 is the laptop you want. 

Hilda Scott
Hilda Scott

Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.  