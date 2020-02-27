Microsoft Surface Duo leaked video reveals sneaky new feature

Earlier this month, we wrote about a spy secretly filming a Microsoft Surface Duo pre-production model shape-shifting in the wild. Now, according to The Verge, we've got new footage! Two leaked videos reveal a new "sneak peek" feature coming to the upcoming Microsoft Surface Duo.

One of the videos, which was shared on Twitter by popular Microsoft leaker WalkingCat, demonstrates an innovative feature that allows users to open the book-like folding device -- ever so slightly -- to take a peek at who's calling.

If it's not your pesky mother-in-law ringing you, then you can seemingly open the device all the way to accept the call. A second video implied that users can interact with the sneak-peek feature for texts and social media notifications, too.

This may be a cool new way to spot who's calling without actually answering the phone -- or whatever Microsoft is calling this foldable gadget since it's gung-ho about claiming that the Surface Duo is not a smartphone.

The Duo's sneak-peek feature is a fascinating look into how Microsoft plans to stand out from its competitors, such as the Galaxy Fold and the Galaxy Z Flip. Both Samsung devices use their outside screens to provide users with a quick glimpse of texts and calls.

We may not get the full picture of the Surface Duo's capabilities until the Microsoft Build even that runs from May 19 to 21. The launch date for Microsoft's foldable tablet-esque phone (that's not really a phone) is slated for the holiday season in 2020.