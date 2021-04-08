iPad Pro drops to $750 deal price ahead of Apple's next event

Amidst iPad Pro 2021 rumors, Amazon is discounting last year's iPad Pro. Given its robust set of features and laptop-killing performance, it's still one of the best tablets to buy.

Currently, Amazon has the iPad Pro 11-inch tablet on sale for $749.99. It normally retails for $799, so that's $49 in savings. It's the lowest price we've seen it fall to this year. In terms of iPad deals, it's one of the best available right now.

iPad Pro deal

Apple iPad Pro 11" 2020 (128GB): was $850 now $750 @ Amazon

Now $49 off, the Apple iPad Pro is one of the best tablets to buy. It packs an 11-inch (2388 x 1668) edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display, A12Z Bionic CPU, 128GB of storage, a new dual-camera system with LIDAR scanner.View Deal

If you can afford to splurge, the iPad Pro is the best tablet you'll ever own. An optional detachable keyboard (sold separately) lets you convert it into a mini laptop. The iPad in this deal features an 11-inch (2388 x 1668) Liquid Retina display, an A12Z Bionic CPU, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. There's also a 12MP dual-camera system onboard with a LIDAR scanner and Wi-Fi 6 support.

As detailed in our 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2020) review, we were amazed by its ridiculously fast A12Z Bionic CPU performance, brilliant display, and improved cursor control. We gave the iPad Pro an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and our coveted Editor's Choice award.

In our lab, the iPad Pro achieved a score of 4,720 on the multi-core portion of the Geekbench 5 overall performance test. It beat the previous-gen iPad Pro's A12X Bionic chip (4,635) as well as the Microsoft Surface Pro 7's 10th gen Intel Core i5 chip (4,443).

When it comes to design, the iPad Pro looks nearly identical to its predecessor. Just about the only difference is that it has a square camera bump in the upper left corner. At 0.2 inches thin and 1 pound, the iPad Pro is on par with the Galaxy Tab S7 (0.2 inches, 1.1 pounds). It's lighter than the Surface Pro 7 (0.3 inches, 1.7 pounds).

Amazon didn't apply an expiration date to this iPad Pro deal, so we suggest you grab it while you can.