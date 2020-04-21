iPad Pro 5G with miniLED launch delayed, according to multiple sources

Rumors surrounding the iPad Pro with a miniLED display are converging, and the news isn't great for those waiting for Apple to release a new version of its flagship tablet.

The Economic Daily News became the second source in the last week to claim that the next iPad Pro would be delayed from a fall 2020 launch to sometime next year. What's interesting about this latest report is the mention of 5G. Apple was expected to follow the March launch of its iPad Pro 2020 with a more premium 5G edition for those who want future-proof connectivity.

Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously said Apple was developing six miniLED products, including a 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ with an A14X chip that was scheduled for the third quarter of 2020.

Instead, the company appears to be putting that launch on hold so it can focus on a 5G iPhone 12, which is expected to be unveiled in September. This latest claim about iPad Pro delays comes just days after an investor note from analyst Jeff Pu of GF securities suggested the timeline for the iPad Pro with miniLED was pushed to early 2021.

If you're waiting on an iPad with a miniLED display, you might not be entirely out of luck. A recent leak from an anonymous Twitter user suggests Apple could release a new iPad Air with an in-display fingerprint sensor for Touch ID. Moreover, the fourth-gen iPad Air will supposedly feature an 11-inch, miniLED display paired with thin bezels. The leaker predicts the iPad Air will launch in September, although we're skeptical of these predictions.

Apple fans should still have an exciting year filled with new products. They already got a much-improved MacBook Air and a new iPad Pro (12.9-inch). Based on rumors, Apple will also unveil a new MacBook Pro 2020, AirPods Pro Lite, AirPods X (over-ear noise-canceling headphones) and we could possibly see the 12-inch MacBook get revived.