Apple set to release AirPods Pro Lite (report)

Apple released the AirPods Pro just a few months ago, and yet the tech giant now appears to be expanding its lineup again with the so-called "AirPods Pro Lite."

Taiwanese tech site DigiTimes (via MacRumors) name-dropped the AirPods Pro Lite in a report about Apple shifting the production of certain devices -- the iPad, Apple Watch and iMac -- to Taiwan as the Coronavirus causes disruptions in China.

"Apple, maintaining partnerships with supply chains in both Taiwan and China, may have its Taiwanese partners handle more production of new-generation ‌iPad‌, ‌Apple Watch‌, AirPod Pro Lite and ‌iMac‌ devices to be released later," DigiTimes wrote.

Instead of confirming the impending launch of a new product called the AirPods Pro Lite, DigiTimes, which has an inconsistent track record for predicting product releases, left us with only that teaser.

It's interesting to note that the product was spelled as AirPod Pro Lite and not AirPods in the report. It's unclear if this was a typo or intentional.

Regardless, we can only speculate about the AirPods Pro Lite, which, given the name, sounds like they would fall somewhere between the AirPods and AirPods Pro. At the same time, there is only a $50 price difference between the AirPods and AirPods Pro, so there's not much room to work with.

It's more likely that Apple would phase out the AirPods and just have an AirPods Pro Lite and AirPods Pro. Whatever the case, we'll be on the lookout for more concrete information about these mysterious earbuds in the coming months.