iPad Pro 2021 wallpapers are available to download — give your Apple devices a fresh look

While Apple's newly announced iPad Pro 2021 models won't be shipping until the second half of May. But you can download the beautiful new "Fans" wallpapers from those devices and put them on any of your current devices today.

The images were extracted from the firmware by Khaos Tian and include blue, pink, green and purple options with both light and dark variants for each. Due to the resolutions, the first two are intended for the 11-inch model and the second pair for the 12.9-inch. But if you want to put them on your iPhone 12 or any Apple device, a little cropping and/or resizing and they should fit just fine (via 9to5Mac).

How to download the iPad Pro 2021 wallpapers

All of the iPad Pro 2021 wallpaper variants are available to download via our galleries below. You can download them to an Apple laptop as well, but it will be easiest to do this directly from the iPad or iPhone that you would like to use the wallpaper on.

Find the wallpaper you want by swiping through the gallery.

Tap on the square in the lower-right corner with four arrows pointing outwards.

on the square in the lower-right corner with four arrows pointing outwards. Tap on " View Original " in the lower-right corner.

on " " in the lower-right corner. Long Press on the image and select " Add to Photos ."

." Open Settings and then Wallpaper.

and then Tap on Choose a New Wallpaper.

on Find the image in Recents and Tap on it.

and on it. Tap the Set button in the lower-right corner.

iPad Pro 2021 11-inch Wallpapers (Blue and Pink)

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Apple) iPad Pro 2021 Wallpaper Light Blue Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Apple) iPad Pro 2021 Wallpaper Dark Blue Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Apple) iPad Pro 2021 Wallpaper Light Pink Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Apple) iPad Pro 2021 Wallpaper Dark Pink

iPad Pro 2021 12.9-inch Wallpapers (Green and Purple)