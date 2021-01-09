iPad mini 2021 release date window leaked! Here's when it could launch

The iPad mini release date is only two months away, according to the Japanese site Mac Otakara. The petite Apple tablet will also reportedly sport a larger display and slimmer bezels (via AppleInsider).

With sources stemming from Apple's China-based supply chain, Mac Otakara claims that March 2021 is the rumored release-date window for the iPad mini.

iPad mini 2021 rumors are trickling in

The last-gen iPad mini is equipped with a 7.9-inch display, but according to the Japanese outlet, the upcoming iPad mini will offer larger screen real estate with an 8.4-inch display.

The 6th-generation iPad mini will also tackle a design blemish that we've complained about in our 2019 iPad mini review: large bezels. The new iPad mini will reportedly sport slimmer frames to give the petite Apple tablet a more modern, up-to-date look.

We heard about a similar rumor last June. Respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that the iPad mini will have a screen size somewhere between 8.5 inches and 9 inches. He also spilled the beans about the iPad mini's release-date window: the first-half of 2021. This aligns with the leaked information provided by Mac Otakara.

The last iPad mini was released in March 2019. The refresh came with an A12 Bionic processor and Apple Pencil support. Hopefully, the fast-approaching March 2021 iPad mini update will offer more eye-catching new features that'll get the tech world buzzing.