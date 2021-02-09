Intel's benchmarks show advantages over Apple's M1 processor — nobody's buying it

Either somebody at Intel has been watching way too much Cobra Kai on Netflix, or there is a serious processor war about to happen that could potentially benefit consumers. Recently Intel has been talking about how it will retain its chipmaking crown in its battle for total supremacy in the CPU game.

Intel's incoming Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger stating, "Intel will reclaim its crown." The company recently dropped this salacious benchmark report faster than a gossip columnist outs celebrities. And it's apparent there is something brewing, or Intel is scared thanks to Apple's successful release of the ARM-based M1 processor and AMD's rapidly growing market share. However, grandiose statements and brand battles don't win market share increases or customer loyalty.

Intel claims that an 11th gen Core i7-1185G7 CPU can match or exceed the MacBook Pro M1’s processor in both native and non-native applications based on the benchmarks released. The company also says the 11th gen Core I7 will provide better battery life. Now it's true, that an M1-powered MacBook does fall short in some categories. The chips have compatibility issues with multiple monitors, game controllers, and many documented software plugin problems and complaints.

Intel also took umbrage with AMD's Ryzen 4000 CPU's this past November. The company stated that in testing that the AMD Ryzen CPUs experienced as much as a 48% performance drop when running on battery in comparison to the 11thgen Tiger Lake CPU which took less of a battery life hit when not plugged in. T

hey backed these claims by testing five AMD-powered laptops and then released the information with graphs to prove the point. Is this what a CPU makers cat fight looks like because it's vicious.

(Image credit: Intel)

These recent performance comparisons released by Intel must be taken with a grain of salt. In regards to Apple, yes, there are games and apps in which they will score terribly because those apps and games do not yet work with the M1CPU. However, developers and Apple have been working to address those issues.

In the end, users can only hope that all of this sparks some true innovations from chipmakers as we grow bored of the tiny incrementally slow improvements we have seen these past few years.