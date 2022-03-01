Huawei unveils MateBook X Pro 2022 with 3.1K display and all-new 'Super Device'

Huawei revealed fresh updates to its collection of laptops and PCs at MWC Barcelona 2022, with an upgraded MateBook X Pro 2022 with a 3.1K display — and it's claimed to be the "world's first TÜV Rheinland Pro-level Colour Accuracy with Dual Colour Gamuts Certification laptop."



The Chinese tech giant has yet to reveal launch dates or pricing, but a full list of specs has been revealed, along with Huawei's commitment to integrating all of its hardware to form a "Super Device." This allows owners to use mobile apps on PC seamlessly, forming an all-in-one smart office.

Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022

The updated Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 doesn't stray too far from its predecessor. As you'll find in our Huawei MateBook X Pro (2021) review, we're big fans of its 13.9-inch, 3:2 display, solid keyboard and touchpad experience, long battery life and a fast SSD. Now, the company has taken things up a notch with a 14.2-inch (3120 x 2080) display with a 3:2 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Also boasting a 10-point touchscreen, the 3.1K display sports a 92.5% screen-to-body ratio, a maximum brightness of 500 nits, a 1.07 billion colour depth, and is DisplayHDR 400 Vesa certified. Huawei claims it's the "finest display

on any Huawei laptop," and we believe it may live up to that promise. We won't know for sure until we get our hands on it.



As for what's under the hood, expect an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1195G7 processor with Intel Iris X graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a 1 TB NVMe PCIe SSD. With 12th Gen Intel now in the mix, it's strange to see last gen's CPU onboard. Plus, this is the only configuration currently available.



Huawei keeps the thin and lightweight design of its predecessor, coming in at 1.38 kilograms (3 pounds) with dimensions of 12.2 x 8.7 x 0.6 inches. You'll also find four USB-C ports with support for charging and DisplayPort connectivity, along with a handy 3.5mm headphone jack. Speakers are also a highlight, with the MateBook X Pro being equipped with the company's own Huawei Sound 6 Speakers and split-frequency setup that adopt back-to-back speakers for the woofer and produce surround sound effects.



From the specs included, the new MateBook X Pro isn't likely to be on par with Apple's formidable MacBook Pro 14, but it may pique our interest if it isn't too pricey.



MWC 2022 revealed a list of upcoming laptops from notable brands, including Lenovo's new IdeaPad Gaming laptops and the world's first Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 laptop, along with Acer announcing next-gen Acer Swift series laptops with 12th Gen Intel CPUs. That's already one-up on Huawei's new MateBook X Pro. Stay tuned for upcoming reviews and new laptop announcements.