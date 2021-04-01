HP ProBook 450 G7 notebook PC falls to just under $800 — its lowest price ever

The HP ProBook 450 G7 has everything you look for in a business laptop. It packs solid performance and multi-layered security into a compact and slim, durable design.

For a limited time, Newegg has the HP ProBook 450 G7 on sale for $799.99. Normally $900, this HP ProBook 450 notebook is now $100 cheaper and is at its lowest price yet. As far as laptop deals go, this is one of the best we've seen this month.

HP ProBook 450 deal

HP ProBook 450 G7 Notebook PC

The HP ProBook 450 G7 features a 15.6-inch 1080p display, 1.6-GHz Core i5-10210U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.



The HP ProBook 450 G7 is one of the best laptops to buy. This compact Windows 10 Pro notebook features a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) matte display, 1.6-GHz Core i5-10210U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

While we didn't test this exact laptop model, HP ProBooks generally offer solid performance and long battery life. Customer reviews on HP's ProBook 450 G7 direct page praise its speed, high quality build, and value for the price.

Design-wise, the ultraslim HP ProBook 450's aluminum chassis opens to 180 degrees. Under the lid you'll find a 3D-forged aluminum keyboard deck with spill-resistant, backlit HP Premium Keyboard. Built to military standards, the ProBook 450 is as rugged as it is stylish. What's more, the HP ProBook 450 is enhanced with security and privacy features from the BIOS up.

At 4.4 pounds, and 14.4 x 10.1 x 0.8-inches, the HP ProBook 450 is slightly lighter than the Dell XPS 15 (4.5 pounds, 0.7 inches). It's heavier and thicker than the 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 (3.4 pounds, 0.6 inches).

Port-wise, the HP ProBook 450 is outfitted with a broad array. You get two x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a USB 2.0, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C (DisplayPort and Power Delivery), and an HDMI port. It also has an SD card reader and headphone mic combo jack.

If you're in the market for a reliable laptop for your day-to-day workload, the HP ProBook 450 is an exceptional value — especially at this price.