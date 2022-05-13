HP Omen 15 with RTX 3060 GPU falls to $1,199 — save $380 on HP Omen 16

The HP Omen 15 is one of the best gaming laptops for esports and AAA games. If you're looking for a powerful RTX 30 series gaming-specific notebook, this deal is for you.

Right now, you can get the Editor's Choice HP Omen 15 RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop for $1,199 at B&H. That's $120 off its former price of $1,319 and the lowest price we've seen for this configuration. By comparison, it's a massive $800 cheaper than HP's direct price.

This is one of the best gaming laptop deals under $1,500.

HP Omen 15 w/ RTX 3060 GPU: was $1,319, now $1,199 @ B&H

Save $100 on the HP Omen 15 (15-en1010nr) at B&H. In our HP Omen 15 review, we loved its bright, vivid display, solid battery life and powerful overall and gaming performance. Powered by Windows 11 Home, the laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display and runs on a 3.2-GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H 8-core CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM. For graphics handling and storage, you get an RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory and a 512GB SSD.

In our Intel model HP Omen 15 review, we gave it a 4 out of 5-star Editor's Choice award rating for its gorgeous display, great sound, and performance. During real world-testing, it has no issue juggling multiple tasks simultaneously. You can expect the AMD Ryzen-charged laptop in this deal to be on par with, if not surpass its Intel Core-powered sibling.

With a weight of 5.1 pounds and measuring 14.5 x 9.7 x 0.9 inches, the HP Omen 15 is in line with competing 15 inch laptops. It's slightly lighter and thinner than the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (5.3 pounds, 14 x 10.4 x 1.1 inches) and Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition (6.6 pounds, 13.9 x 10.2 x 1 inches). It's lighter than yet just as thin as the Acer Predator Helios 300.

Whether you're just getting your feet wet in PC gaming or want to level up your gameplay, the HP Omen is a solid choice.

More HP Omen deals

HP Omen 16 w/ RTX 1650 GPU: was $1,099 now $719 @ HP

If you're on a smaller budget, HP's 72 Hour Flash Sale takes $380 off the HP Omen 16 (16z-c000) via coupon, "10GRADHP". It's a budget-friendly choice if you don't want to spend a fortune on a gaming rig. It has a 16.1 inch (1920 x 1080) display, 3.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1650 GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory handles demanding PC games. This laptop is powered by the latest Windows 11 Home operating system. This deal ends May 15.