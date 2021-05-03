HP Envy 13 gets $150 price cut in epic laptop deal

The HP Envy 13 Intel Evo laptop is one of the best notebook PCs to buy — and a cheaper MacBook alternative. If you're shopping around for a new PC or the best tech for mom, you might find interest in this deal.

Walmart currently has the HP Envy 13 Intel Evo laptop on sale for $649. That's $150 off its $799 normal price and one of the best laptop deals out there.

HP Envy 13 deal

HP Envy 13: was $799 now $649 @ Walmart

Now $150 off, the HP Envy 13 is one of the best laptops for the money. It's a wise choice if you're looking for a solid all-around laptop for work, school, and play. This model packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.4-GHz Intel Evo platform Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe GPU, and 256GB SSD. View Deal

The Intel Evo platform HP Envy 13 laptop offers an incredible value for the price. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.4-GHz Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and 256GB SSD.

Although we didn't test this newer model, In our HP Envy 13 (2019) review, we loved its attractive, lightweight design and fast performance. We were wowed by its battery life which went the distance of 11 hours in our Laptop Mag Battery Test. We gave the HP Envy 13 a 4.5 out of 5-star rating and our hard to get Editor's Choice award.

The HP Envy 13 review unit we tested had an 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8265U CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM. In real-world tests, it breezed through everything we threw its way without slowing down. It also wiped the floor with competing laptops in Geekbench overall performance tests.

The laptop in this deal packs Intel's latest 11th Gen Corei5-1135G7 so we expect its performance to surpass that of its predecessors. As for endurance, the Intel Evo platform HP Envy 13 promises up to 13 hours of battery life on a full charge. Port-wise, the HP Envy 13 supplies you with two USB-Type A ports, a Thunderbolt 4 with USB4 Type C port, a microSD card reader, and a headphone/mic combo.

At 12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches and 2.9 pounds, the HP Envy 13 is on par with its competitors. It weighs just slightly less than the Dell XPS 13 (11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches, 2.8 pounds) and MacBook Air (2.8 pounds, 12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches).

Overall, the HP Envy 13 offers everything you could ever want in a laptop for an affordable price. It's a solid pick if you can want a fast and portable machine with great battery life.