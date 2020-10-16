HP Chromebook x360 with 10th gen CPU now $499 in early Black Friday deal

The HP Chromebook x360 14 is one of the best Chromebooks out there. And for a limited time, you can nab this Intel 10th Gen laptop for under $500.

Currently, Best Buy has the HP Chromebook x360 14 on sale for $499. Usually, this laptop retails for $629, so that's a $130 markdown. It's the lowest price we've ever seen this laptop go for and it's one of the best Chromebook deals we've seen all year.

HP Chromebook x360 14: was $629 now $499 @ Best Buy

For a limited time, you can save $130 on the 2020 model HP Chromebook x360 2-in-1 laptop (14C-CA0053DX). It packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, a 10th-gen Intel Core i3-10110U CPU, 8GB of RAM. You also get 64GB of flash memory, 15GB of Google Drive cloud storage and plenty of Google Perks.

The HP Chromebook x360 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops for the money.

It packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) IPS display, a 10th-gen Intel Core i3-10110U CPU, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of flash memory.

Although we didn't test this exact model, in our previous-gen HP Chromebook x360 with 8th Gen CPU review we liked its fantastic keyboard and speedy performance. With its 10th gen Intel chip inside, you can expect its performance to be on par.

Weighing in at 3.6 pounds and and 0.7-inches thick, the HP Chromebook x360 is slightly heavier than but just as thin as the Acer Chromebook Spin 713. The HP Chromebook x360 has security features you don't commonly find on most Chromebooks. It has a fingerprint reader on board and an HP Wide Vision HD camera with a webcam privacy switch.

Battery-wise, HP promises up to 13.5 hours of battery life on the HP Chromebook x360. And if you ever find yourself in a pinch, HP Fast Charge provides a 50% charge in just 45 minutes. As for ports, it packs a-plenty. HP outfitted this 2-in-1 Chromebook with two USB-C, one USB Type-A, a microSD card reader, and a headphone/mic jack.

At just $499, the HP Chromebook x360 is a solid value if you're looking for an affordable 2-in-1.