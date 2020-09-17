Hogwarts Legacy: Release date, gameplay, story and more

After the trailer for a mysterious Harry Potter game leaked two years ago , Hogwarts Legacy was finally confirmed at Sony’s recent PlayStation 5 Showcase. The game is being described as an open-world RPG set in the Wizarding World, giving fans the opportunity to live out their most cherished fantasies within its unique lore.

Here’s everything you need to know about Hogwarts Legacy, including details on its release date, gameplay, story and setting.

Hogwarts Legacy will be released at some point in 2021. Considering the title isn’t being advertised as releasing on the earlier side of that year, it’s unlikely that we’ll see it launch within the first three months of 2021.

The game will be released on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC. The graphical differences we can expect between these generational gaps is currently unconfirmed, but it’s probably safe to say Hogwarts Legacy will look better on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

The game is being developed by Avalanche Software and published by Warner Bros. Games. Avalanche Software previously developed Cars 3: Driven to Win, so Hogwarts Legacy is a big step up for them as far as scale goes.

Hogwarts Legacy gameplay

During Sony’s PlayStation 5 event, the company revealed our second look at Hogwarts Legacy. The first time we got a glimpse at the game was when it originally leaked back in 2018. If you haven’t seen the original trailer, it’s definitely worth watching below.

In this trailer, there are a few interesting details to look out for. We get to see what character creation will look like, allowing players to change things like their face, skin color, eye color and body type. We also see how brutal the game might be, with the player character bursting through a door and impaling enemies.

However, this trailer was likely never meant to be shown to the public because of character creation menu possesses text that reads “[Menu_Face]” and “[Menu_SkinColor].” This could mean it was merely an internal demo meant to prove the game was making strides in its development. As a result, it’s difficult to say what has and hasn’t changed.

Thankfully, we no longer have to speculate about the leaked trailer; a Hogwarts Legacy announcement presentation in mid-September showed off parts of the gameplay and setting.

The new trailer is surprisingly similar to the original one, providing us a more cinematic look into the world and what we can expect. It teases players with potion brewing, taming creatures, mastering obscure magic, playing quidditch and attending lectures from some of the most powerful witches and wizards around the world.

Hogwarts Legacy story

Hogwarts Legacy will revolve around player choice first and foremost, allowing the user to utilize their incredible abilities for the good of the world or giving into more wicked and sinister desires. Apparently, the game will use a customizable character who has unlocked some sort of “ancient secret” that has the potential to destroy the world.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

After receiving a late acceptance into Hogwarts, the player will discover that they possess a far greater understanding of “Ancient Magic” than most of their peers. What the actual result of this will be is hard to determine, but we could see a large open world with tons of side quests.

Hogwarts Legacy setting

In Hogwarts Legacy, players will be able to investigate many of the exciting facets of the esteemed school. The world places the players in the midst of the 1800s, possibly having the player's journey span quite a few years. Not only will you explore iconic characters and locations, but the game will take players beyond Hogwarts itself.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Hogwarts will likely act as the hub area that players can freely explore and interact with many other non-playable characters. I’m hoping the game follows a slightly similar structure to Persona 5, allowing players to build up relationships with other characters within the world and decide which classes they want to take to increase their skills within a specific school of magic.

We'll learn more about Hogwarts Legacy in the coming months leading up to its release so check back in on this article for further updates.