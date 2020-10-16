Halo Infinite campaign and multiplayer could be released separately

During an interview with Kotaku covering many Xbox related topics, the head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, discussed the possibility of releasing Halo Infinite's campaign and multiplayer modes separately. This comes after Halo Infinite was delayed this past August to a 2021 (yet to be specified) release date, only a month after Microsoft showed a length gameplay demo.

Spencer deferred to Bonnie Ross, founder and head of the Halo franchise, stating that "Bonnie's team will drive those decisions. But I think we want to make sure people feel like they have a Halo experience. I think we can look at options like that.

Spencer further expressed to Kotaku that this type of approach would have to factor into Halo Infinite's structure and storytelling strategy. "So, yeah, I think that's something to think about, but we want to make sure we do it right."

Going by what Spencer shared with Kotaku, we can surmise that a staggered release for the different modes is being considered a viable option. It seems this is being done mostly because those involved wish to get the new Halo Infinite into the hands of gamers without sacrificing the experience we've all come to love from the franchise.