Google unveiled a new Pixel tablet for 2023 — here's what we know

At Google's annual I/O event, the company announced an upcoming Pixel tablet focused on entertainment and a bridge to your other Pixel devices. Sadly, the new Pixel tablet will not be available for purchase until 2023. The last tablet Google launched was the Pixel Slate. The 2018 tablet was supposed to have a successor, but those plans never materialized; the Chrome OS-based Pixel tablet became a thing of unrealized dreams.

Here's a sneak peek at our upcoming Pixel tablet 👀A next-generation @Android tablet powered by Google Tensor, designed to complement your Pixel phone.

According to Google's Rick Osterloh, Senior Vice President of Devices and Services, the new iteration of the Pixel tablet is meant to function as a companion to the user's Pixel phone. Google released a short video via Twitter that offered a quick glimpse of the upcoming Pixel tablet.

Early renders of the Pixel tablet show a sleek, simple design that may lack curb appeal; Google will mainly focus on functionality over style. There appears to be a front-facing camera and a rear camera, but we have no specs or further information of any kind. It looks like a Nest hub and is similar to the Pixel Slate. We also noticed there is no camera flash, so low-light camera performance will be dependent on Googles Night Sight software.

No release date or pricing was announced, but we will keep you informed on all the latest Google Pixel tablet news as it comes in.

Via 9To5Google