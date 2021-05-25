Google Docs update will add useful support for in-body images

Google Docs has become a wonderful alternative to Microsoft 365, even allowing you to edit Word docs and save them in other formats for greater productivity and easier sharing. Best of all, it's free.

In the past, Google's web apps were not considered on par with their Microsoft counterparts, especially when it came to advanced features such as placing text near images. This feature is one that Office has had for a long time, and it's been a long time coming to Google Docs, but, alas, it is had finally arrived.

The new tool added to Google Docs will let you place text in front of or behind an image while keeping the formatting in place when you import or export documents from Microsoft Word. You can see the new option when you click directly on the image or access it via the image options sidebar.

The new features unveiled today are available to customers with Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Workspace Essentials, Enterprise Standard and Enterprise Plus subscriptions. It will also be live today via G Suite Basic, Education and Business, Enterprise for Education, non-profit customers, and personal Google account users. However, it may take up to 15 days for the new feature to hit your account.

H/T Neowin