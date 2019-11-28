Get the amazing Dell XPS 15 for $450 off before it's too late [Update: now even cheaper]

Update Nov 28: If 256GB is enough storage, Dell via eBay is selling the XPS 15 for $1,199 after a $450 discount.

There are tons of Black Friday deals ready to get snatched up, but only a few of them are worth your time. This epic deal on the XPS 15 --- our favorite 15-inch laptop --- deserves your attention.

For a limited time this Thanksgiving, Dell is selling the XPS 15 for $300 off. This deal, on a high-end configuration with a 1080p display, a Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, will sell out fast, so act quick!

Dell XPS 15 (2019, Core i7): was $1,699 now $1,399

Our favorite 15-inch laptop, the XPS 15 is a powerhouse machine with a gorgeous display, speedy performance and discrete graphics, all housed in a slim, portable chassis. View Deal

Dell XPS 15 (2019, Core i7): was $1,649 now $1,199

This 256GB model is on sale at eBay for $1,199. You still get a Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. And don't worry, this comes directly from Dell's eBay store. View Deal

In our Dell XPS 15 review, we named it the best 15-inch laptop for its powerful performance, premium design and gorgeous 1080p and 4K display options. Great for business users and everyday consumers alike, the XPS 15 has a slim, compact chassis that can be easily transported during long trips or around campus if you're a student.

The best thing about this newest model is that the webcam was returned to its rightful place above the display. Yes, there is no more webcam on the XPS 15.

If you aren't able to snag this deal, see our best Black Friday laptop deals and best Cyber Monday laptop deals pages.