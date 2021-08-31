Get over $300 off the new Dell XPS 15 with Intel Core i9 and RTX 3050 Ti

The latest laptops for creators normally come with a sky-high price tag that is never discounted. So, consider us surprised when we saw this gem of an offer over at Dell.

Right now, save $349 on the new Dell XPS 15 with 11th Gen Intel Core i9 and RTX 30-series graphics, taking the price down to just $2,400.

New Dell XPS 15 Touch Laptop: was $2,749 now $2,400 @ Dell

The latest in Dell’s 15-inch XPS lineage is a real prosumer’s powerhouse — packing an 11th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD. Up top, a gorgeous 15.6-inch 3.5K 16:10 OLED touchscreen panel gives you a color-accurate, vivid window into your work.View Deal

While we haven’t reviewed this specific model, we’re confident in recommending it given our glowing Dell XPS 15 review , giving a 4.5-star score to the model beneath this.

Let’s check its credentials alongside the creative pro checklist. We can give the components and screen (with 100% Adobe sRGB color) a big tick. Alongside this, a slim, sleek and stylish design makes this portable to take with you and you won’t be embarrassed taking this out at meetings.

Plus, the range of I/O and adaptors included in the box ensures you’re prepared for any accessory put in front of you, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protects that gorgeous display from the wear and tear of a prosumer lifestyle, and Wi-Fi 6 built-in keeps data transfer speeds as fast as the internals.

Put simply, there’s a lot to love here: a spec list that will handily crush intensive tasks from gaming to 3D renders in After Effects, a svelte chassis, a mind-bogglingly beautiful display and a huge battery for a long period of usage. Pick this one up if you’re on the lookout for a new rig for your work and play.