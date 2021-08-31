Trending

Get over $300 off the new Dell XPS 15 with Intel Core i9 and RTX 3050 Ti

By

Save big on this great laptop for creative pros

Dell XPS 15 laptop price drop
(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

The latest laptops for creators normally come with a sky-high price tag that is never discounted. So, consider us surprised when we saw this gem of an offer over at Dell.

Right now, save $349 on the new Dell XPS 15 with 11th Gen Intel Core i9 and RTX 30-series graphics, taking the price down to just $2,400.

New Dell XPS 15 Touch Laptop: was $2,749 now $2,400 @ Dell
The latest in Dell’s 15-inch XPS lineage is a real prosumer’s powerhouse — packing an 11th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD. Up top, a gorgeous 15.6-inch 3.5K 16:10 OLED touchscreen panel gives you a color-accurate, vivid window into your work.View Deal

While we haven’t reviewed this specific model, we’re confident in recommending it given our glowing Dell XPS 15 review, giving a 4.5-star score to the model beneath this.

Let’s check its credentials alongside the creative pro checklist. We can give the components and screen (with 100% Adobe sRGB color) a big tick. Alongside this, a slim, sleek and stylish design makes this portable to take with you and you won’t be embarrassed taking this out at meetings.

Plus, the range of I/O and adaptors included in the box ensures you’re prepared for any accessory put in front of you, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protects that gorgeous display from the wear and tear of a prosumer lifestyle, and Wi-Fi 6 built-in keeps data transfer speeds as fast as the internals.

Put simply, there’s a lot to love here: a spec list that will handily crush intensive tasks from gaming to 3D renders in After Effects, a svelte chassis, a mind-bogglingly beautiful display and a huge battery for a long period of usage. Pick this one up if you’re on the lookout for a new rig for your work and play.

Jason England
Jason England

 Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a writer at Laptop Mag. He specializes in finding the best deals to make sure you never pay more than you should for gadgets! Jason takes a particular interest in writing and creating videos about laptops, headphones and games. He has previously written for Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already. 