Galaxy Z Flip 3 price leaked — and could Samsung surprise us with a new foldable?

The highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is on the horizon, and the leaks are trickling in with dribbles of information to quench our thirst. According to a tip from Twitter user @FrontTron, the next-generation Galaxy Z Flip is about 10% cheaper than its predecessor.

The rumors don't stop there. We know two foldables are poised to be revealed at the August event: the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3. However, according to a juicy report from The Korea Herald, there could be a surprise third foldable that we didn't see coming.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is cheaper than its predecessor

We interviewed five phone experts, including YouTubers Austin Evans and JerryRigEverything, to get their take on why foldables aren't catching on. The consensus was that price was the main hindrance holding consumers back from taking the plunge into the foldable fanfare.

If the Twitter tipster is correct, Samsung heard 'em loud and clear; the Korean tech giant is making the Galaxy Z Flip 3 cheaper. According to @FrontTron, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 — packed with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage — will have a price tag of $1,249. That’s about $130 cheaper than the Galaxy Z Flip’s launch price of $1,380.

Z Flip 3 5G 8/256 $1249 I hear.... 🧂July 4, 2021 See more

@FrontTron did add a salt emoji to the tweet, reminding us that we should take this rumor with a grain of salt. However, @FrontTron's tip falls in line with SamMobile's exclusive report, which speculates that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is getting a price reduction. However, SamMobile also foresees price cuts of up to 20% for both the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

A third foldable could be on the way: The Galaxy Z Fold 3 Lite

Samsung may be poised to reveal a third foldable in addition to the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3. According to The Korean Herald, a "lite" variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 may be revealed at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 Lite will reportedly be a mass-market version that is made to be more accessible to everyday consumers. Of course, this is all speculation; we won't know for sure until Samsung reveals its next-generation of phones at the Unpacked event.

According to Korean platform Digital Daily, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked will launch on August 11 at 10 a.m. EST.