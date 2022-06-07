Galaxy Tab S7 FE deal takes $80 off, bundles with free book cover

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 FE makes a great Father's Day gift. One of the best tablets to buy, it's also a more affordable Galaxy Tab S8 or iPad alternative.

Right now, you can get the Galaxy Tab S7 FE for just $449 (opens in new tab) from Samsung. Typically, this tablet retails for $529, so that's $80 in savings. Samsung is tossing in a free Galaxy Tab S7 FE Book Cover (opens in new tab)(valued at $80). In total, that's $160 in savings.

As an alternative you can get the standalone Galaxy Tab S7 FE for $427 (opens in new tab) ($102 off) at Amazon.

Samsung manufactures some of the industry's best tablets and the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is no slouch. The tablet in this deal packs a 12.4-inch (2560 × 1600) TFT display, 1.8GHz octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage. Powering the device is a massive 10,090mAh battery with 45W Super Fast Charging support.

In our Galaxy Tab S7 FE review, we were impressed by this tablet's premium design, gorgeous display and S Pen stylus. We were also floored by its long battery life which lasted 13 hours and 7 minutes on our Laptop Mag battery test. We gave the Galaxy Tab S7 FE an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

In terms of design, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE looks nearly identical to its predecessors, the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus. It ships with its own S Pen stylus which comes in handy when you want to jot down notes or sketch. And like other S Pen-ready Samsung phones and tablets, it has several drawing apps already baked in. Samsung also offers an optional Book Cover Keyboard (sold separately) if you want to use it as a laptop.

With a weight of 1.3 pounds and 11.2 x 7.3 x 0.25 inches, it's on par with the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus (1.3 pounds, 11.22 x 7.28 x 0.22 inches).

If you want to pick up a tablet for dad or yourself, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is a solid choice.