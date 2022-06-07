Galaxy Tab S7 FE deal takes $80 off, bundles with free book cover

By published

Save $80 on the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and get a free book cover

Galaxy Tab S7 FE tablet
(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 FE makes a great Father's Day gift. One of the best tablets to buy, it's also a more affordable Galaxy Tab S8 or iPad alternative. 

Right now, you can get the Galaxy Tab S7 FE for just $449 (opens in new tab) from Samsung. Typically, this tablet retails for $529, so that's $80 in savings. Samsung is tossing in a free Galaxy Tab S7 FE Book Cover (opens in new tab)(valued at $80). In total, that's $160 in savings. 

As an alternative you can get the standalone Galaxy Tab S7 FE for $427 (opens in new tab) ($102 off) at Amazon.

(opens in new tab)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE w/ Free Book Cover: was $529 now $449 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)
For a limited time, save $80 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE at Samsung. Plus, you'll receive a free Galaxy Tab S7 FE Book Cover (valued at $79.99). In our Galaxy Tab S7 FE review (opens in new tab), we praise its gorgeous display, premium design and impressive 13+ hour battery life. The tablet in this deal features a 12.4-inch (2560 × 1600) TFT display, 1.8GHz Snapdragon 750G 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. As an alternative you can get the standalone Galaxy Tab S7 FE for $427 (opens in new tab) ($102 off) at Amazon.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Samsung manufactures some of the industry's best tablets and the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is no slouch. The tablet in this deal packs a 12.4-inch (2560 × 1600) TFT display, 1.8GHz octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage. Powering the device is a massive 10,090mAh battery with 45W Super Fast Charging support.

In our Galaxy Tab S7 FE review, we were impressed by this tablet's premium design, gorgeous display and S Pen stylus. We were also floored by its long battery life which lasted 13 hours and 7 minutes on our Laptop Mag battery test. We gave the Galaxy Tab S7 FE an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars. 

In terms of design, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE looks nearly identical to its predecessors, the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus. It ships with its own S Pen stylus which comes in handy when you want to jot down notes or sketch. And like other S Pen-ready Samsung phones and tablets, it has several drawing apps already baked in. Samsung also offers an optional Book Cover Keyboard (sold separately) if you want to use it as a laptop.

With a weight of 1.3 pounds and 11.2 x 7.3 x 0.25 inches, it's on par with the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus (1.3 pounds, 11.22 x 7.28 x 0.22 inches). 

If you want to pick up a tablet for dad or yourself, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is a solid choice.  

Hilda Scott
Hilda Scott

Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.  