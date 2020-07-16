Galaxy Tab S6 sees $132 price cut as Galaxy Tab S7 rumors swirl

The Galaxy Tab S6 is getting a price cut as Galaxy Tab S7 rumors swirl. Currently, you can buy Samsung's premium Android tablet for a stellar price.

Right now, Amazon has the 128GB model Galaxy Tab S6 on sale for $527.99. Normally $650 that's $122 off and is the second-lowest price we've seen for this Wi-Fi-only tablet. It's also $2 cheaper than Best Buy's current price.

If you want more storage, Amazon has the 256GB model Galaxy Tab S6 on sale for $597 ($132 off).

These are two of the best tablet deals of the season.

Galaxy Tab S6 10.5" (128GB): was $649 now $527@ Amazon

The base model Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 features a 10.5-inch (2560 x 1600) Super AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 855 octa-core CPU, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It's currently $122 off at Amazon. View Deal

Galaxy Tab S6 10.5" (256GB): was $729 now $597 @ Amazon

With its beautiful, bright display, strong sound, speedy performance and S Pen, the Galaxy Tab S6 is one of the best tablets around. You can grab the 256GB model right now for $132 off its normal price. View Deal

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is one of the best tablets on the markek and our top iPad Pro alternative.

The base tablet on sale packs a 10.5-inch (2560 x 1600) Super AMOLED display, a 2.8-GHz Snapdragon 855 octa-core CPU, and 6GB of RAM. The tablet also gives you 128GB of microSD expandable storage so you'll have ample room for apps and important files.

In our Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 review, we praised its speedy performance and built-in S Pen charging. We were also impressed by its powerful quad speakers and gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

Design-wise, the Galaxy Tab S6 is slim, stylish and looks every bit as premium as the iPad Pro. Improving upon the design of the Galaxy Tab S4, it has a shallow indent on the back where the magnetic S Pen attaches.

At 0.95 pounds and 9.6 x 6.3 x 0.2 inches, the Galaxy Tab S6 is smaller and lighter the 11-inch iPad Pro (9.7 x 7 x 0.2 inches, 1 pound), the Apple iPad Air (9.8 x 6.8 x 0.2 inches, 1 pound), and the Galaxy Tab S4 (9.8 x 6.5 x 0.3 inches, 1.1 pounds).

In real-world tests, the Galaxy Tab S6 swiftly loaded 15 tabs in the Samsung browser. Even when we pulled up a 1080p video in the YouTube app, there were no signs of it slowing down.

When you want to be more productive, DeX mode turns the Galaxy Tab S6 into a laptop replacement. If you've used a Chromebook or Windows 10 laptop, then the DeX will look familiar. A task bar is at the bottom of the display and gives you access to open apps as well as important settings, like volume, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

S Pen functionality, Dex mode, and quad-speakers make the Galaxy Tab S6 a great all-around tablet for creativity, productivity and entertainment.

At up to $132 off, the Galaxy S6 is an exceptional value.