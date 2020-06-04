First PS5 game is now available to pre-order on Amazon

Amazon recently listed an available pre-order of Bandai Namco’s Scarlet Nexus on the PlayStation 5. The $60 game marks the first time consumers can purchase a PS5 game, although it won’t be coming anytime soon.

Amazon lists Scarlet Nexus's release date as December 31, 2021, but this is likely a placeholder until Bandai Namco announces the official release date. Scarlet Nexus is also available to pre-order through Amazon on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.

Revealed at May’s Inside Xbox, Scarlet Nexus is one of the latest action role-playing games from Bandai Namco, the publisher behind Dark Souls, Code Vein and the Tales series. The game will have the player explore a cybernetic future infused with hack and slash gameplay elements and destructible environments. Utilizing a wide array of psychic powers, players will be executing crazy combos against dangerous monstrosities.

The game's character designs take obvious inspiration from Japanese animation, but its world seems largely inspired by the science fiction of the west. Additionally, the story is being crafted from the minds behind Tales of Vesperia.

Games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla are also confirmed for the PlayStation 5, but the only versions currently available to pre-order are the ones on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. Sony originally scheduled a conference for today, so it’s likely that we’ll be seeing more PlayStation 5 games available for pre-order throughout the month of June.