Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade available only on PS5 for at least six months

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, a graphically upgraded version featuring a new episode where Yuffie is playable, will be exclusive to PS5 for at least six months after its launch on June 10.

This creates uncertainty in whether or not Final Fantasy VII Remake will receive a PC release soon. Final Fantasy VII Remake launched on April 10, 2020. Square Enix's exclusivity deal with Sony was initially set to end one year later on April 10, 2021.

If left alone, this could have meant a launch on Xbox or PC was plausible. But this new exclusivity deal might have pushed this possibility back until December at the very least.

And even then, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade launching on other platforms in December is optimistic. This would only happen if Square Enix has the game ready for other platforms a couple of weeks after the exclusivity deal ends.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade received a final trailer today, featuring new footage showcasing Yuffie's acrobatic and swift fighting style. We also got to see a first look at a new mini-game called Fort Condor, which is an isometric strategy game where robotic soldiers battle inside of a board game.

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Outside of the new content, much of the original Final Fantasy VII Remake foundation has been improved. The original game possessed notoriously pixelated skyboxes which dominated certain portions of an area, which was perhaps most noticeable during Chapter 15.

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Intergrade also features improved textures, enhanced fog effects, and a choice between Performance Mode or Resolution Mode. The former will have the game reach 60 frames per second, while the latter will render its gorgeous world in 4K.